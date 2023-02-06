Two Kinross food and drink businesses crowned ‘Champions for Scotland’ at national awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Kinross businesses have been crowned ‘Champions for Scotland’ at the Countryside Alliance Awards after securing local support.

Popular High Street butchers Hunters of Kinross won in the Best Butcher category, while Loch Leven’s Larder won Best Local Food/Drink.

The Countryside Alliance Awards are driven by public nomination and voting, and celebrate the best of British food, farming, enterprise and heritage.

Both Hunters of Kinross and Loch Leven’s Larder received overwhelming support in a vote by the Scottish public, demonstrating the strength of their loyal customer followings.

The two businesses were up against three other butchers and four other firms respectively.

Pamela Hunter from Hunters of Kinross said: “Knowing this award has come about because of a vote by the public makes it even more special.

“It’s not something we put ourselves forward for, so to win this fantastic award is incredible and we are very happy.”

The firm won second place in The Scotch National Butchers Challenge last year.

The team at Loch Leven’s Larder said they were “chuffed” at receiving the award. Co-owner Robin Niven added that it was a huge honour for the owners, staff and customers.

“We’ve been through an incredibly difficult period coming out of Covid and then entering the cost-of-living crisis. To get recognition for all the hard work is hugely rewarding,” he said.

“It really allows us to showcase what Scotland can do and it shows how much teamwork we have in our organisation. From the producers on the land, to the team in the kitchen, to the outward facing staff and to our customers.”

Loch Leven’s Larder and Hunters of Kinross now need to get ready for the national finals in London in May.

There they will compete to become the best butcher and best local food and drink business in the UK.

Judges from the Countryside Alliance Awards will pick five winners in the categories best butcher, best local food/drink, best pub, best village shop/post office and the Rural Enterprise award.

Asked whether Hunters of Kinross will be up for the challenge of competing against English and Welsh butchers, Pamela said: “One hundred percent!

“Come on Kinross, we can do this.”