Boy, 13, charged in connection with rape in Perthshire

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with rape in Perthshire.

The 13-year-old faces charges related to “serious sexual assaults” allegedly committed in January this year.

Police did not confirm which area of Perthshire they relate to, or the number of alleged incidents.

The boy will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and the Children’s Reporter.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with alleged serious sexual assaults that occurred in the Perthshire area in January.

“He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.”