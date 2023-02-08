Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction By Ross Gardiner February 8 2023, 8.00am Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Dangerous driver who had lie-ins instead of doing unpaid work slammed for 'making a… Prison for Fife meat cleaver attempted murderer Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero Signs of possible 'disturbance' in Sheku Bayoh's Fife home, inquiry hears Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to 'basic' prison healthcare and… Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a… Catfishing 'prostitute' blackmailed clients in Dundee COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who… Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there' Most Read 1 Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 Perth mum stops her children from playing in park due to ‘raw sewage’ 4 Brechin-based duo join Billie Eilish and The 1975 by signing record deal with Polydor 5 When Dundee post office was transformed into ‘superclub’ Circus and London nightclub 6 Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee 7 Dangerous driver who had lie-ins instead of doing unpaid work slammed for ‘making a… 8 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 9 Scottish Cut Flowers: Perthshire floristry business to close 10 TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January More from The Courier Teacher strikes and school closures: When and why in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene Christopher Nicholson: Improve farm tenants ability to invest in diversification EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen vows 'I'll never give up' after roaring back into Dundee United… Dundee striker Zach Robinson declared 'good to go' against Raith Rovers as boss Gary… Dan Phillips: Callum Davidson lifts lid on private pep talk that sparked St Johnstone… Valentine's Day rush for luxury Angus brand Chocolatia Stobbie 'X-ray specs' scanner bid to save people money on heating bills Dundee could become first UK city to ban disposable vapes Dundee fan Archie Knox says watching Dens Park title team was start of his… Editor's Picks Dundee could become first UK city to ban disposable vapes Prison for Fife meat cleaver attempted murderer Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? Stobbie ‘X-ray specs’ scanner bid to save people money on heating bills Dangerous driver who had lie-ins instead of doing unpaid work slammed for ‘making a fool’ of Dundee sheriff Loyal customer who saved Perth photo shop says first year’s gone by in a flash Valentine’s Day rush for luxury Angus brand Chocolatia TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January Neighbours overturn Pitlochry holiday homes go-ahead thanks to lands tribunal ruling Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 4 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 5 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 6 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 8 Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7 9 Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group 10 JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a 16-year-old doctor