Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely VAR drama and Steven Fletcher strike to down disappointing Tangerines

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United slipped to a second successive 2-1 defeat as an Alex Greive header secured three precious Premiership points for St Mirren.

The hosts claimed the lead through a Carljohan Eriksson own goal in the first period, with Curtis Main also hitting the bar for Stephen Robinson’s men.

Steven Fletcher levelled after the break, before Jonah Ayunga seemingly restored the Buddies’ lead.

VAR, however, had other ideas.

Nevertheless, St Mirren did ultimately reclaim a decisive advantage through Greive and, given they hit the woodwork another THREE times, the hosts will feel well worth their triumph.

Scott McMann struck the post in the dying embers with an inswinging cross.

Key moments

St Mirren were inches away from opening the scoring in the early knockings as a deep Ethan Erhahon corner-kick found Dunne, but the centre-half saw his header kiss the bar and deflect to safety.

Tony Watt was provided with an unforeseen opportunity to break the deadlock when Trevor Carson inexplicably dashed miles off his line in a bid to collect a through-pass.

However, the Scotland striker lobbed wide of an empty net from 45 yards.

And the Buddies soon grabbed the lead.

A deep delivery found the towering Main and his header struck the base of the post — only to bounce off the unfortunate Eriksson and nestle in the net.

St Mirren rattled the bar for the second time in the first period when Main struck the woodwork with a thunderous drive from 30 yards.

The Paisley outfit hit the woodwork AGAIN after the break when Ayunga skipped away from Liam Smith and Ryan Edwards and rattled the post.

And they were made to pay when Fletcher met a fine Watt knock-down and showed poise and precision to fire past Carson, levelling for United.

The luckless Ayunga thought he had given St Mirren the lead when he surged down the right flank, skipped into the penalty area and finally fired past Eriksson. However, VAR highlighted an earlier foul on Aziz Behich by Keanu Baccus and the goal was ruled out.

There would be no reprieve for the Tangerines when Greive stooped to head home a clinical header with five minutes to play.

United’s best chance to restore parity came and went when McMann’s inswinging cross almost found the corner of Carson’s net during injury time.

Star man: Craig Sibbald

Charged with bringing energy and dig to the central midfield, he was United’s most effective presence in the engine room.

The former Livingston man sought to snap into tackles — making more than any of his teammates — and had two digs at goal.

Sibbald found the going tough as St Mirren pushed for a winner but, along with Aziz Behich and Ryan Edwards, was arguably the pick of the bunch on a bitterly disappointing afternoon for United.

Player ratings

Dundee United (3-4-3): Eriksson 5; Smith 6, Edwards 6, McMann 6; Niskanen 4 (Fletcher 54, 7), Sibbald 6, Djoum 5 (Harkes 67, 3), Behich 6; McGrath 6, Watt 6 (Anaku 70, 3), Middleton 5. Subs not used: Birighitti, Graham, Pawlett, Meekison, Freeman, Thomson.

Manager under the microscope

Fox made a big call in bringing Ilmari Niskanen in for his first start of the season and, deployed at right wing-back, it did not prove particularly successful.

The Finland internationalist struggled to impose himself in the first period and was wasteful after the break, resulting in him being withdrawn in favour of Steven Fletcher after 54 minutes.

Within four minutes, Fletcher had levelled.

However, that will come as no solace as his side slipped to a damaging reverse.

Man in the middle: Grant Irvine (VAR: Alan Muir)

While Grant Irvine was the man in the middle, the introduction of VAR loomed large.

NO GOAL. Remains St Mirren 1-1 United pic.twitter.com/M1Yb82BbD0 — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) October 22, 2022

Would there be a big call in United’s first match with the technology in play? You bet.

With the score balanced at 1-1, Ayunga skipped into the box and lashed a clinical finish beyond Eriksson. However, Irvine was urged to view a replay on the touchline monitor to check a possible foul on the advisement of VAR Alan Muir.

On reflection, he chalked off the effort after spotting Baccus brush off Which with a hand to the face earlier in the attack.