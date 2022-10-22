Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely VAR drama and Steven Fletcher strike to down disappointing Tangerines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely VAR drama and Steven Fletcher strike to down disappointing Tangerines

By Alan Temple
October 22 2022, 5.02pm
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS

Dundee United slipped to a second successive 2-1 defeat as an Alex Greive header secured three precious Premiership points for St Mirren.

The hosts claimed the lead through a Carljohan Eriksson own goal in the first period, with Curtis Main also hitting the bar for Stephen Robinson’s men.

Steven Fletcher levelled after the break, before Jonah Ayunga seemingly restored the Buddies’ lead.

VAR, however, had other ideas.

St Mirren’s goal is chalked off after VAR guidance. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, St Mirren did ultimately reclaim a decisive advantage through Greive and, given they hit the woodwork another THREE times, the hosts will feel well worth their triumph.

Scott McMann struck the post in the dying embers with an inswinging cross.

Key moments

St Mirren were inches away from opening the scoring in the early knockings as a deep Ethan Erhahon corner-kick found Dunne, but the centre-half saw his header kiss the bar and deflect to safety.

Eriksson is helpless as his OG creeps in. Image: SNS

Tony Watt was provided with an unforeseen opportunity to break the deadlock when Trevor Carson inexplicably dashed miles off his line in a bid to collect a through-pass.

However, the Scotland striker lobbed wide of an empty net from 45 yards.

And the Buddies soon grabbed the lead.

A deep delivery found the towering Main and his header struck the base of the post — only to bounce off the unfortunate Eriksson and nestle in the net.

St Mirren rattled the bar for the second time in the first period when Main struck the woodwork with a thunderous drive from 30 yards.

The Paisley outfit hit the woodwork AGAIN after the break when Ayunga skipped away from Liam Smith and Ryan Edwards and rattled the post.

Fletcher celebrates. Image: SNS

And they were made to pay when Fletcher met a fine Watt knock-down and showed poise and precision to fire past Carson, levelling for United.

The luckless Ayunga thought he had given St Mirren the lead when he surged down the right flank, skipped into the penalty area and finally fired past Eriksson. However, VAR highlighted an earlier foul on Aziz Behich by Keanu Baccus and the goal was ruled out.

There would be no reprieve for the Tangerines when Greive stooped to head home a clinical header with five minutes to play.

United’s best chance to restore parity came and went when McMann’s inswinging cross almost found the corner of Carson’s net during injury time.

Star man: Craig Sibbald

Charged with bringing energy and dig to the central midfield, he was United’s most effective presence in the engine room.

The former Livingston man sought to snap into tackles — making more than any of his teammates — and had two digs at goal.

Sibbald found the going tough as St Mirren pushed for a winner but, along with Aziz Behich and Ryan Edwards, was arguably the pick of the bunch on a bitterly disappointing afternoon for United.

Player ratings

Dundee United (3-4-3): Eriksson 5; Smith 6, Edwards 6, McMann 6; Niskanen 4 (Fletcher 54, 7), Sibbald 6, Djoum 5 (Harkes 67, 3), Behich 6; McGrath 6, Watt 6 (Anaku 70, 3), Middleton 5. Subs not used: Birighitti, Graham, Pawlett, Meekison, Freeman, Thomson.

Manager under the microscope

Fox made a big call in bringing Ilmari Niskanen in for his first start of the season and, deployed at right wing-back, it did not prove particularly successful.

Fox finished on the losing side. Image: SNS.

The Finland internationalist struggled to impose himself in the first period and was wasteful after the break, resulting in him being withdrawn in favour of Steven Fletcher after 54 minutes.

Within four minutes, Fletcher had levelled.

However, that will come as no solace as his side slipped to a damaging reverse.

Man in the middle: Grant Irvine (VAR: Alan Muir)

While Grant Irvine was the man in the middle, the introduction of VAR loomed large.

Would there be a big call in United’s first match with the technology in play? You bet.

With the score balanced at 1-1, Ayunga skipped into the box and lashed a clinical finish beyond Eriksson. However, Irvine was urged to view a replay on the touchline monitor to check a possible foul on the advisement of VAR Alan Muir.

On reflection, he chalked off the effort after spotting Baccus brush off Which with a hand to the face earlier in the attack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Jamie McGrath in action for United. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath makes St Mirren celebration vow as Dundee United star reveals extra fuel…
A tribunal ruled that Hearts will not have to pay compensation for defender Lewis Neilson.
JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if…
2
Fox is a VAR advocate. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes VAR prediction as Dundee United boss ponders 'freshness' conundrum
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery - 'Jack Ross put…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee-feated but un-Dee-terred as United get Killie'd in…
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scotland ahead of…
2
Smith salutes the travelling United fans. Image: SNS
Liam Smith: Dundee United won't spiral after Kilmarnock defeat

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee
The Spirits of Scone event has returned for 2022. Image: Cunningly Good
Scares a-plenty as Scone Palace opens doors to the public for first time in…
Andrew Neil MacLeod.
BOOKS: Andrew Neil MacLeod's intriguing reworking of the adventures of Johnson and Boswell

Editor's Picks

Most Commented