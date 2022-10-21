Liam Fox makes VAR prediction as Dundee United boss ponders ‘freshness’ conundrum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox is braced for “teething problems” when VAR makes its long-awaited debut in Scottish football.

However, the Dundee United head coach is adamant the technology WILL be a worthwhile investment — and ensure the Premiership is not left in the wilderness.

Willie Collum will be the top-flight’s first ever VAR when St Johnstone visit Hibernian under the lights at a packed Easter Road this evening.

United will then get their first experience of the new era when they travel to St Mirren on Saturday, with the experienced Alan Muir back in the Baillieston base camp with AVAR (assistant video assisted referee) John McCrossan.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has acknowledged that there could be bumps in the road, stating: “Everyone I speak to at UEFA tells me that the first three months are going to be horrendous.

“You can have your driving instructor sitting beside you for as long as you want. But your first time out on the motorway is a whole different ball game.”

And Fox said: “I think it will be a worthwhile investment but I wouldn’t be surprised if there are teething problems!

“Personally, I would have preferred VAR to have been in at the start of the season, so that we didn’t have this situation where it hasn’t been there for some games.

“But, for Scottish football, it’s the right decision to bring it in as soon as it’s available.

“Long-term, it is definitely the correct decision. We can’t get left behind in this country and this is the way it’s going.”

Balance

Meanwhile, Fox will seek to balance momentum with freshness when United embark on their fifth match in the space of 14 days.

The likes of Craig Sibbald, Steven Fletcher, Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes and Immi Niskanen were among the substitutes at Rugby Park, underlining the options available to the Tannadice gaffer.

“When you have positive results, I’m a big believer that it should be very difficult to take players out,” continued Fox.

“I’ve kept predominantly the same team — maybe one or two changes, here and there — for the last few weeks and we do have options to freshen things up, which is good.

“The decision myself and my staff need to take over the next days is where we freshen, how we freshen and, even, IF we freshen. These are all good decisions to have.”