Liam Smith: Dundee United won’t spiral after Kilmarnock defeat

Liam Smith is confident Dundee United’s galling Premier Sports Cup exit against Kilmarnock won’t result in another form spiral.

Smith, 26, reckons the Tangerines have learned harsh lessons from their dire start to the campaign — with a 7-0 defeat against AZ Alkmaar precipitating a run of just one win in eight games.

Painful defeats against the likes of Celtic (9-0), Hearts (4-1) and St Mirren (3-0) ultimately spelled the end of Jack Ross’ 10-week tenure as United head coach.

There have been green shoots of recovery in recent matches, with Liam Fox’s charges picking up seven points from a possible nine in the league.

And Smith says the Rugby Park reverse will not halt that sense of momentum.

“We had difficult results this season which affected us earlier in the season,” acknowledged Smith. “Hopefully, we have learned from that and we’ve come out of the other side.

“We were disappointed on Tuesday night — but the following days, going forward, we need to focus on the league and get ourselves into a better position.

“The manager (Fox) spoke to us after the game and the message was: trust in what he is telling us to do.

“There has been proof in that over the last few weeks. Last week was really positive and we wanted to build on that at Kilmarnock — but we couldn’t.

“We need to go into Saturday and not allow this result affect what has been a good spell in the league.”

Buddies test

United travel to St Mirren this weekend and, while they remain level on points with bottom club Ross County, a win could see the Tangerines rise as high as ninth spot.

“It’s all about carrying on the messages that the manager is putting in place,” added Smith. “He knows this is a good group of football players who can do what he wants. It’s about us proving it on the pitch.

“There have been glimpses of that.

“It’s been difficult for him, as we have been playing on Saturday and Tuesday for the last couple of weeks — but hopefully we will get a bit of training and build on what he wants us to do going forward.”