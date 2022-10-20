Dundee-born Shona Campbell in at full-back for final World Cup pool match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee-born Shona Campbell in at full-back for final World Cup pool match

By Steve Scott
October 20 2022, 8.15am Updated: October 20 2022, 8.18am
Shona Campbell will win her ninth cap in Whangerei.
Shona Campbell will win her ninth cap in Whangerei.

Former Montrose and High School of Dundee player Shona Campbell will start Scotland’s final pool match of the Rugby World Cup against hosts New Zealand on Saturday.

The Dundee-born University of Edinburgh student replaces Chloe Rollie. She suffered a broken arm in the narrow loss to Australia last weekend.

It will be the 21-year-old’s ninth cap and fourth start for her country. Shona was first capped against Japan last year. She is also an internationalist at under-17 and under-21 level in netball.

Only change in the starting line-up

Campbell’s inclusion is Bryan Easson’s only change in the starting line-up for the final match against the unbeaten Black Ferns. Katie Dougan, Louise McMillan, Meryl Smith and Liz Musgrove have been called up to the bench.

“Last weekend’s result was a tough one to take,” said Easson. “But I can’t fault the passion, determination and belief the squad displayed against Australia.

“We’ve had a really good review this week. We will be looking to make sure we are clinical in executing our game plan against the Black Ferns.

“We’ve got two losing bonus points against two good sides. Now we are looking to push on and show everyone that we are still in the fight.”

The Scots can still qualify for the quarter-finals despite their two narrow defeats so far. But they would have to become the first Scotland team to beat New Zealand in 15-a-side rugby at any level.

The match, at Northland Events Centre in Whangarei, kicks off 4.45am UK time on Saturday morning. It will be broadcast live on the STV player service.

Team

Shona Campbell (University of Edinburgh); Rhona Lloyd (Stade Bordelais), Emma Orr (Biggar), Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks), Hannah Smith (Watsonians); Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Caity Mattinson (University of Worcester Warriors); Molly Wright (Sale Sharks), Lana Skeldon (University of Worcester Warriors), Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning); Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Bonar (Harlequins); Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning, capt), Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks), Jade Konkel-Roberts (Harlequins).

Replacements: Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Katie Dougan (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lyndsay O’Donnell (University of Worcester Warriors), Louise McMillan (Saracens), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Meryl Smith (University of Edinburgh), Liz Musgrove (Watsonians).

