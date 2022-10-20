Dundee-born Shona Campbell in at full-back for final World Cup pool match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Montrose and High School of Dundee player Shona Campbell will start Scotland’s final pool match of the Rugby World Cup against hosts New Zealand on Saturday.

The Dundee-born University of Edinburgh student replaces Chloe Rollie. She suffered a broken arm in the narrow loss to Australia last weekend.

It will be the 21-year-old’s ninth cap and fourth start for her country. Shona was first capped against Japan last year. She is also an internationalist at under-17 and under-21 level in netball.

Only change in the starting line-up

Your Scotland team to face the Black Ferns this Saturday has been confirmed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 📅 Sat 22 Oct, 4.45am BST

📺 STV/ITV/STV Player#AsOne | @rugbyworldcup — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 20, 2022

Campbell’s inclusion is Bryan Easson’s only change in the starting line-up for the final match against the unbeaten Black Ferns. Katie Dougan, Louise McMillan, Meryl Smith and Liz Musgrove have been called up to the bench.

“Last weekend’s result was a tough one to take,” said Easson. “But I can’t fault the passion, determination and belief the squad displayed against Australia.

“We’ve had a really good review this week. We will be looking to make sure we are clinical in executing our game plan against the Black Ferns.

“We’ve got two losing bonus points against two good sides. Now we are looking to push on and show everyone that we are still in the fight.”

The Scots can still qualify for the quarter-finals despite their two narrow defeats so far. But they would have to become the first Scotland team to beat New Zealand in 15-a-side rugby at any level.

The match, at Northland Events Centre in Whangarei, kicks off 4.45am UK time on Saturday morning. It will be broadcast live on the STV player service.

Congratulations to former pupil Shona Campbell who came off the bench in the second half to win her first cap in the Scotland Autumn International V Japan yesterday 💪🏉 Mrs Howie (Head of PE) has shared some cracking photos of Shona in her early days playing rugby at Lathallan. https://t.co/y55KOz9xPD pic.twitter.com/BkJSBKzNPS — Lathallan School (@LathallanSchool) November 15, 2021

Team

Shona Campbell (University of Edinburgh); Rhona Lloyd (Stade Bordelais), Emma Orr (Biggar), Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks), Hannah Smith (Watsonians); Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Caity Mattinson (University of Worcester Warriors); Molly Wright (Sale Sharks), Lana Skeldon (University of Worcester Warriors), Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning); Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Bonar (Harlequins); Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning, capt), Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks), Jade Konkel-Roberts (Harlequins).

Replacements: Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Katie Dougan (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lyndsay O’Donnell (University of Worcester Warriors), Louise McMillan (Saracens), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Meryl Smith (University of Edinburgh), Liz Musgrove (Watsonians).