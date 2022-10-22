Jamie McGrath makes St Mirren celebration vow as Dundee United star reveals extra fuel for Buddies clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jamie McGrath makes St Mirren celebration vow as Dundee United star reveals extra fuel for Buddies clash

By Alan Temple
October 22 2022, 8.00am
Jamie McGrath in action for United. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath in action for United. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath is adamant the “hurt” of losing 3-0 against St Mirren can fuel Dundee United to make amends in Paisley.

The Tangerines succumbed to a meek reverse against the Buddies in August, with Curtis Main notching a clinical brace before Alex Greive rubbed salt in the wounds in the dying embers.

The encounter saw then-United boss Jack Ross barracked with chants of “sacked in the morning” from the away end. As it happened, he would last another 10 days at the helm. 

And McGrath readily admits that painful defeat still looms large ahead of Saturday’s rematch. 

“That game definitely hurt,” acknowledged McGrath. “And it is still in the mind because it wasn’t that long ago.

“I am sure it is still in a lot of the boys’ heads. We want to go there and do ourselves justice this time.

“We know St Mirren will be hard to break down so it is certainly going to be a hard game for us. But we have to back ourselves after last week’s run in the league.

Even although we lost the other night, we still have the belief that we can pull off performances.”

Muted celebration?

This weekend will mark McGrath’s first return to Paisley since leaving St Mirren for Wigan Athletic in January.

The gifted Irishman was idolised by the Buddies faithful after notching 20 goals and seven assists in 79 appearances during an impressive two years at St Mirren.

So much so, that any celebrations on Saturday will be muted.

“I would obviously be over the moon (to score) but I probably wouldn’t celebrate, no,” smiled McGrath. “Hopefully it happens — actually, hopefully I can get a hat-trick!”

McGrath in action for the Buddies. Image: SNS

And you wouldn’t bet against McGrath rippling the net.

He has been in fine form in recent matches and appears to be thriving in a more advanced role, playing alongside Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt in a 3-4-3. 

McGrath has helped United claim seven points from a possible nine in their last three Premiership matches and, while Tuesday’s Premier Sports Cup exit against Kilmarnock was galling, he is confident that momentum is still palpable.

Indeed, the former St Pat’s Athletic and Dundalk man has revealed he is also putting in extra work on his own time.

“I don’t want to look back and say I took my eye off the ball,” said the on-loan Wigan Athletic ace. “I do video analysis work with a coach named Kevin O’Grady back home as well.

“He is an Irish fella who got introduced through friends of the family. Kevin is very good at his job and has a UEFA ‘A’ badge.

“He reached out to me, I did a few sessions and I loved it. I have been doing it for the last three years; my own individual clips in my own time, looking at how to improve.”

Ireland aspirations

McGrath remains hopeful that his displays will catch the eye of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny ahead of next month’s fixtures against Norway and Malta.

McGrath is enjoying a fine run of form. Image: SNS

It is understood he narrowly missed out on selection for their last squad and is continuing to push for a recall.

“It (Ireland duty) is always on my mind,” added McGrath. “Hopefully, I can score a few more goals. I was delighted to be back on the scoresheet (against Aberdeen) last week.

“It is only a few weeks until the next camp so it is always in the back of your mind.

“The national team staff are always great for reaching out to you, so that’s good to hear.

“But I have to focus on playing well at United first, and hopefully help take us up the league.”

