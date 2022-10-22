Jamie McGrath makes St Mirren celebration vow as Dundee United star reveals extra fuel for Buddies clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie McGrath is adamant the “hurt” of losing 3-0 against St Mirren can fuel Dundee United to make amends in Paisley.

The Tangerines succumbed to a meek reverse against the Buddies in August, with Curtis Main notching a clinical brace before Alex Greive rubbed salt in the wounds in the dying embers.

The encounter saw then-United boss Jack Ross barracked with chants of “sacked in the morning” from the away end. As it happened, he would last another 10 days at the helm.

And McGrath readily admits that painful defeat still looms large ahead of Saturday’s rematch.

“That game definitely hurt,” acknowledged McGrath. “And it is still in the mind because it wasn’t that long ago.

“I am sure it is still in a lot of the boys’ heads. We want to go there and do ourselves justice this time.

“We know St Mirren will be hard to break down so it is certainly going to be a hard game for us. But we have to back ourselves after last week’s run in the league.

“Even although we lost the other night, we still have the belief that we can pull off performances.”

Muted celebration?

This weekend will mark McGrath’s first return to Paisley since leaving St Mirren for Wigan Athletic in January.

The gifted Irishman was idolised by the Buddies faithful after notching 20 goals and seven assists in 79 appearances during an impressive two years at St Mirren.

So much so, that any celebrations on Saturday will be muted.

“I would obviously be over the moon (to score) but I probably wouldn’t celebrate, no,” smiled McGrath. “Hopefully it happens — actually, hopefully I can get a hat-trick!”

And you wouldn’t bet against McGrath rippling the net.

He has been in fine form in recent matches and appears to be thriving in a more advanced role, playing alongside Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt in a 3-4-3.

McGrath has helped United claim seven points from a possible nine in their last three Premiership matches and, while Tuesday’s Premier Sports Cup exit against Kilmarnock was galling, he is confident that momentum is still palpable.

Indeed, the former St Pat’s Athletic and Dundalk man has revealed he is also putting in extra work on his own time.

“I don’t want to look back and say I took my eye off the ball,” said the on-loan Wigan Athletic ace. “I do video analysis work with a coach named Kevin O’Grady back home as well.

“He is an Irish fella who got introduced through friends of the family. Kevin is very good at his job and has a UEFA ‘A’ badge.

“He reached out to me, I did a few sessions and I loved it. I have been doing it for the last three years; my own individual clips in my own time, looking at how to improve.”

Ireland aspirations

McGrath remains hopeful that his displays will catch the eye of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny ahead of next month’s fixtures against Norway and Malta.

It is understood he narrowly missed out on selection for their last squad and is continuing to push for a recall.

“It (Ireland duty) is always on my mind,” added McGrath. “Hopefully, I can score a few more goals. I was delighted to be back on the scoresheet (against Aberdeen) last week.

“It is only a few weeks until the next camp so it is always in the back of your mind.

“The national team staff are always great for reaching out to you, so that’s good to hear.

“But I have to focus on playing well at United first, and hopefully help take us up the league.”