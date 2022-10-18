4 Dundee United talking points as Hampden dream dashed by Kilmarnock amid pre-VAR penalty controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dundee United talking points as Hampden dream dashed by Kilmarnock amid pre-VAR penalty controversy

By Alan Temple
October 18 2022, 9.47pm
Armstrong nods home the winner. Image: SNS
Armstrong nods home the winner. Image: SNS

Dundee United slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock as the Tangerines’ Hampden hopes were dashed in Ayrshire.

The hosts claimed the lead in contentious fashion when referee Kevin Clancy adjudged Liam Smith to have blocked a Kyle Lafferty shot with his arm.

Replays suggest it was an immensely harsh decision.

Glenn Middleton equalised within minutes, curling home his first domestic goal for United in clinical fashion.

Middleton after levelling for United. Image: SNS

However, Kilmarnock emerged as the dominant force in the contest, striking the post through Joe Wright and passing up a host of other opportunities to regain their advantage.

Dan Armstrong did finally ripple the net deep into the second half, ending United’s Premier Sports Cup adventure at the quarter-final stage.

Would VAR have overturned the opener?

In the week VAR will make its SPFL debut, a persuasive case for the technology was made within seven minutes in Ayrshire.

A hopeful delivery into the United box was headed clear by Ryan Edwards — but only as far as Lafferty on the edge of the box.

The striker’s drive was blocked by Liam Smith and, despite initially hesitating, referee Kevin Clancy ultimately pointed to the penalty spot from handball amid howls of complaint from the Northern Irishman.

Lafferty composed himself and sent Carljohan Eriksson the wrong way from 12 yards.

Given United had started brightly at Rugby Park — Scott McMann heading narrowly over the bar after three minutes — it was a blow for the visitors, and another test of the Tangerines’ resolve after going behind at Ross County at the weekend.

Persistence pays off for Glenn Middleton

Just like the they did in Dingwall, United restored parity. And it only took them four minutes this time.

Middleton was irrepressible against County and teed up the equaliser for Tony Watt.

He did everything but score during a super showing, seeing a near-post drive well saved by Ross Laidlaw.

Speaking after the match, he said: “That (domestic) goal hasn’t come yet but I’ve had a good few chances and I’d rather miss them than not be in those positions.”

Delight for Middleton after levelling in Ayrshire. Image: SNS

And that philosophy paid dividends when he collected a sharp cut-back from Smith and illustrated poise and awareness to curl an excellent shot beyond Zach Hemming on the turn.

Golden opportunities at both ends

The leveller only served to spark the hosts into life.

Wright struck the post with a looping header and Lafferty nodded inches over the bar from eight yards as Killie pushed to regain their lead.

Derek McInnes’ men were more proactive, aggressive and could count themselves unfortunate not to take a lead into the half-time break. Would they pay for that profligacy?

Aziz Behich attempts to curtail Alebiosu. Image: SNS

Armstrong then curled a decent effort narrowly wide in the second period.

United were improved after the interval — playing higher up the pitch and pressing harder — but Kilmarnock were ultimately full value for their victory. They won the key battles all over the pitch.

Nevertheless, if Tony Watt had been able to sort out his feet to meet a deflected Dylan Levitt drive at the back post, he would have had a tap-in to give the Terrors the lead.

Hampden dream ended with ease

United have not exactly endured a Hampden drought, having last visited the national stadium in May 2021, losing 2-0 to Hibernian.

But those were the Covid days; no fans able to make the trip and soak up the occasion.

Armstrong celebrates his winner. Image: SNS

A major semi-final would have been a fine reward for those Arabs who have endured a tumultuous start to this season — and the ease with which the winning goal was scored will be galling.

Kilmarnock bagged the decider when Jordan Jones surged down the left flank and delivered a fine ball into the box, where Armstrong had ghosted away from Aziz Behich and was absolutely free in the box.

Eight yards out, dead centre; he’ll never score an easier header.

United’s best chance to restore parity in the dying embers came when Steven Fletcher — on as a second-half substitute — clipped the top of the bar with a rasping left-footed shot.

