4 Dundee United talking points as Hampden dream dashed by Kilmarnock amid pre-VAR penalty controversy

Dundee United slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock as the Tangerines’ Hampden hopes were dashed in Ayrshire.

The hosts claimed the lead in contentious fashion when referee Kevin Clancy adjudged Liam Smith to have blocked a Kyle Lafferty shot with his arm.

Replays suggest it was an immensely harsh decision.

Glenn Middleton equalised within minutes, curling home his first domestic goal for United in clinical fashion.

However, Kilmarnock emerged as the dominant force in the contest, striking the post through Joe Wright and passing up a host of other opportunities to regain their advantage.

Dan Armstrong did finally ripple the net deep into the second half, ending United’s Premier Sports Cup adventure at the quarter-final stage.

Would VAR have overturned the opener?

In the week VAR will make its SPFL debut, a persuasive case for the technology was made within seven minutes in Ayrshire.

A hopeful delivery into the United box was headed clear by Ryan Edwards — but only as far as Lafferty on the edge of the box.

"He's not a contortionist! That's not a penalty kick." 🗣️@mstewart_23 doesn't agree with the early penalty decision that led to Kilmarnock's opening goal 👀 Should it have been given or not? 🤷 pic.twitter.com/kIaZpoeN7n — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 18, 2022

The striker’s drive was blocked by Liam Smith and, despite initially hesitating, referee Kevin Clancy ultimately pointed to the penalty spot from handball amid howls of complaint from the Northern Irishman.

Lafferty composed himself and sent Carljohan Eriksson the wrong way from 12 yards.

Given United had started brightly at Rugby Park — Scott McMann heading narrowly over the bar after three minutes — it was a blow for the visitors, and another test of the Tangerines’ resolve after going behind at Ross County at the weekend.

Persistence pays off for Glenn Middleton

Just like the they did in Dingwall, United restored parity. And it only took them four minutes this time.

Middleton was irrepressible against County and teed up the equaliser for Tony Watt.

He did everything but score during a super showing, seeing a near-post drive well saved by Ross Laidlaw.

Speaking after the match, he said: “That (domestic) goal hasn’t come yet but I’ve had a good few chances and I’d rather miss them than not be in those positions.”

And that philosophy paid dividends when he collected a sharp cut-back from Smith and illustrated poise and awareness to curl an excellent shot beyond Zach Hemming on the turn.

Golden opportunities at both ends

The leveller only served to spark the hosts into life.

Wright struck the post with a looping header and Lafferty nodded inches over the bar from eight yards as Killie pushed to regain their lead.

Derek McInnes’ men were more proactive, aggressive and could count themselves unfortunate not to take a lead into the half-time break. Would they pay for that profligacy?

Armstrong then curled a decent effort narrowly wide in the second period.

United were improved after the interval — playing higher up the pitch and pressing harder — but Kilmarnock were ultimately full value for their victory. They won the key battles all over the pitch.

Nevertheless, if Tony Watt had been able to sort out his feet to meet a deflected Dylan Levitt drive at the back post, he would have had a tap-in to give the Terrors the lead.

Hampden dream ended with ease

United have not exactly endured a Hampden drought, having last visited the national stadium in May 2021, losing 2-0 to Hibernian.

But those were the Covid days; no fans able to make the trip and soak up the occasion.

A major semi-final would have been a fine reward for those Arabs who have endured a tumultuous start to this season — and the ease with which the winning goal was scored will be galling.

Kilmarnock bagged the decider when Jordan Jones surged down the left flank and delivered a fine ball into the box, where Armstrong had ghosted away from Aziz Behich and was absolutely free in the box.

Eight yards out, dead centre; he’ll never score an easier header.

United’s best chance to restore parity in the dying embers came when Steven Fletcher — on as a second-half substitute — clipped the top of the bar with a rasping left-footed shot.