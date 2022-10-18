Firefighters remain overnight as hundreds of hay bales catch fire at Fife farm By Emma Duncan October 18 2022, 10.02pm Updated: October 19 2022, 6.50am The fire took hold of hay bales on a farm near Freuchie in Fife. Image: Google Street View. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have spent the night battling a blaze at a Fife farm after hundreds of hay bales caught alight. The Scottish Fire and Rescue service are on scene in Freuchie after being called out on Tuesday evening. The blaze has engulfed 200 hay bales, and eyewitnesses have reported seeing the flames from the nearby A92. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson said: "We are currently in attendance at a fire on a farm in Freuchie. "The first call came in at 7.21pm on Tuesday and was on of many we received about it. "Two hundred square hay bales are on fire in a farm field. "We had two appliances in attendance and this has now scaled back to one." The singular appliance is still present at the scene on Wednesday morning. it is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident. 