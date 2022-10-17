Glenn Middleton outlines Stevie Crawford impact as Dundee United star gets back to basics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenn Middleton has lauded the impact of Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford after producing his finest domestic display in a Tangerine jersey.

Former Dunfermline manager Crawford has an excellent reputation within coaching circles for his work with forwards, notably helping Kevin Nisbet fulfil his potential at East End Park before joining Hibernian.

He also got plenty of joy with Hearts’ front-men when he was on Robbie Neilson’s staff at Tynecastle.

And Middleton insists Crawford is already making his presence felt at Tannadice.

Since Fox and Crawford were unveiled as United’s permanent management team, Tony Watt has notched three goals in four matches and the previously shot-shy Terrors have rippled the net seven times.

Middleton is yet to get in on the act but was irrepressible against Ross County on Saturday, ultimately teeing up Watt’s leveller in the 1-1 draw in the Highlands.

“The manager has been good with me and, especially, so has Craw (Stevie Crawford) since he came in,” said Middleton. “He’s just reminded me what I’m good at and why I am in the team; to always back myself.

“He (Crawford) has taken us under his wing in different ways. He has given us all different pieces of advice and I am really grateful for how he’s been with me. He’s reinforced the basics and told me that everything will fall into place.

“I want to drive at people and take on defenders. Maybe sometimes I just need to be reminded to keep doing that, and be positive when I get the ball.”

He added: “That (league) goal hasn’t come yet but I’ve had a good few chances and I’d rather miss them, or see them saved, than not be in those positions at all. Hopefully when one goal falls, I’ll kick on from there.”

Fight back

Saturday’s draw in the Highlands marked the first time United have fallen behind in a match and rescued any sort of result this term.

As well as picking up precious points — seven from a possible nine in their last three games — the Terrors are seeking to develop a resilient streak.

“That’s a big step forward,” noted Middleton. “If we are in that position again, then we can look back on games like County and know that we CAN fight back.

“We always felt we could turn the corner. Not in an arrogant way because, at the same time, we knew it wasn’t good enough at the start of the season.

“From our standpoint, it hasn’t been a bad week. Although, it could have been an excellent one.”

The Tangerines can now turn their attention to a mouth-watering Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock on Tuesday, with a trip to Hampden awaiting the winner.

“That game is massive,” added Middleton. “If somebody had said a week ago that we’d take seven points from nine and have the opportunity to get to Hampden, we’d have taken that!”