Liam Fox on Derek McInnes text message as Tannadice boss aims to reward Dundee United supporters with Hampden visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox reckons Derek McInnes is an inspiration for any young Scottish coach.

However, the Dundee United boss is determined to best his Kilmarnock counterpart this evening and secure the Tangerines’ spot at Hampden.

While McInnes’ Aberdeen side often fell agonisingly short, they were admirably consistent in reaching the latter stages of cup competitions during his eight years in the Pittodrie dugout; three major finals, five further semis-finals and a League Cup win in 2014.

So Fox knows the calibre of gaffer he must overcome in tonight’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

“It’s important that I mention Derek McInnes,” said Fox. “He’s a good coach and has enjoyed a fantastic career, both as a player and a manager.

“He’ll be desperate to win the game tonight and I have a lot of time for Derek. He’s someone that any young coach in Scotland can look at and think, ‘yeah, it would be good to get there’ with the level of success that he’s had.

“He dropped me a text when I got the (United) job, which was nice of him. We aren’t best pals but he’s someone who I have a lot of respect for.”

Motivation

However, if Fox can get the better of the ex-St Johnstone manager and guide United back to Hampden, he knows what it would mean to a Terrors fanbase that has endured a tumultuous start to the season.

“It could be a great day out for the supporters,” added Fox. “And that’s absolutely part of the motivation to get there; to give everyone connected to the club that chance to get back to Hampden.

“But we have a very tough opponent to overcome and we aren’t going to get carried away.”

Meanwhile, Fox could hand a maiden United start to Arnaud Djoum after his substitute appearance against Ross County on Saturday.

And Fox has confessed to a sense of surprise that Djoum was still a free agent in October, allowing the Tangerines to swoop for the ex-Hearts ace.

“It is difficult get quality players when the transfer window is closed,” added Fox. “But as soon as we saw him in training we realised the quality and desire were still there. The hunger to succeed in Arnaud was the most important thing for us. The talent was never in doubt.

“We were surprised he was still available — and it was a no-brainer to sign him after watching him.”