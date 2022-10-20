Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have been dealt an injury blow after Charlie Mulgrew suffered a recurrence of a thigh strain.

Mulgrew, 36, has not featured for the Tangerines since a narrow 2-1 defeat against Rangers on September 17.

He was back on the bench for last Saturday’s trip north to face Ross County — but remained an unused substitute.

And Mulgrew now faces another spell on the sidelines after enduring a set-back in his bid for full fitness.

While reluctant to put a timeframe on the ex-Scotland defender’s recovery, it is clear that head coach Liam Fox will proceed with caution.

“Charlie has had a recurrence of this thigh problem, which is really disappointing — for him and us,” rued Fox.

“I’ve not been able to pick Charlie during my time as (permanent) manager, but it’s one of those things and, as with any injury or suspension, it’s an opportunity for someone else.

“I’m disappointed for Charlie but he’ll just need to come back and make sure he’s right and ready.

“At this point, we’re not sure of a timeframe. He’s had a scan and the results are back. However, because it’s the same injury, so close to the first one, we might need to be a bit more conservative.

“As everyone well knows, sometimes it takes a little longer to recover as you get older — but we’ll support him, help him and get him back on the pitches as soon as possible.”

Competition

While the pedigree and ability of Mulgrew will be a loss to Fox, he can take solace from the consistent performances of his established back-three.

Scott McMann, Ryan Edwards and Liam Smith have been a solid unit during United’s recent resurgence in the Premiership — seven points from their last three games — and have ably dealt with Mulgrew’s absence.

And despite a midweek Premier Sport Cup defeat against Kilmarnock, he has no fears about the trio’s efficacy.

“I’ve been really happy with the back-three,” continued Fox. “We switched off for one cross on Tuesday night and unfortunately, it cost us. But over the piece, I’ve been delighted with all three.

“I’ve also got big Ross Graham there, who is pushing really hard and adding competition for a place.”