St Johnstone in a ‘better place’ than the last time they faced Hibs, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone in a ‘better place’ than the last time they faced Hibs, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
October 20 2022, 10.26pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson is confident that Hibs will face a much-improved St Johnstone side compared to the “rusty” one that he sent into battle for the Premiership opener a few months ago.

The Perth boss had a team yet to gel back in July, when it took a late goal for the visitors against 10 men to secure a victory.

Saints may be on a three-game losing run at the moment, and six places and seven points behind their Easter Road opponents.

But Davidson believes they are in a “better place” as they seek to start the second set of top-flight fixtures with a win in the capital.

“We were a bit rusty then,” he said.

St Johnstone’s Melker Hallberg and Hibs’ Marijan Cabraja tussle for possession the last time the teams met. Image: SNS

“Alex (Mitchell) and Ryan (McGowan) were not long in the door – Alex had just arrived a couple of days earlier.

“We were a brand new team coming off the back of going out of the cup.

“As a unit we’re a lot better and more organised now.

“And on the attacking side we carry more of a threat. We’re in a better place than where we were at the start of the season.”

VAR begins

This will be Scotland’s first match with VAR being used by the officials.

Davidson hasn’t made a big thing of it in training and he won’t be in his pre-match team talk.

“They’ve just got to blank it,” he said.

“There’s no point in thinking how it might affect the game.

“You shouldn’t be thinking about what decisions a referee will make anyway, VAR or otherwise.

“You can’t stop and wait for something to happen.

“The only thing I would say is you won’t get away with anything on the pitch. Everything is getting checked.

“You might get pulled up from an infringement that impacts on a goal for or against.

“Colak’s goal against us at Ibrox is an example – he was two yards off and that goal would have been chalked off.”

Hibs are sure to be full of attacking intent in front of a capacity crowd.

“They try and expose you down the sides, which is something we’ve worked on,” said Davidson.

“We’ll try and nullify that.

“On the flip side we need to make sure we have good composure, get into good areas and have them chasing us rather than the other way about.”

Carey and Clark

Graham Carey returned to training on Thursday and Nicky Clark is back in the squad having missed last weekend’s defeat to Livingston after his partner went into labour that morning.

“It’s good to have Graham back on the training pitch,” said Davidson. “He’s been a big loss.

“It’s great to have Nicky in the squad as well.

“He’s an important player for us with the way he can bring others into play and spin in behind.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scotland ahead of…
2
St Johnstone's Alex Ferguson. Image: SNS.
Young St Johnstone star Alex Ferguson showing he has a 'bit of everything' on…
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
Nicky Clark had to drop out of the St Johnstone squad on Saturday. Images: SNS.
Callum Davidson reveals late Nicky Clark change of plan and reflects on points St…
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after…
Graham Carey is expected to return to training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone star Graham Carey set to return to training this week as Callum…
St Johnstone endured a frustrating afternoon in Livingston without Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone analysis: Same points as last season after first set of fixtures but…
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK - thanks to inspired veteran…
Scottish referees are about to receive help from VAR
JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football - and fans better buckle up…
2

Most Read

1
Emergency services at the crash scene outside the Tesco store on Riverside Drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
2
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
3
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
4
Former Guide leader Jean Kucharski of Arbroath.
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
5
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
6
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
7
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale
8
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
9
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
10
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
Gillian Sturrock has been reported missing from Carnoustie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Post Thumbnail
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…
James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, Kevin O'Hara and Paul Allan
To go with story by Alex Watson. Voice of the North leader column Picture shows; Liz Truss goes back into Downing Street after resigning. London, UK. Supplied by Xinhua/Shutterstock Date; 20/10/2022
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hotel hell and nightmare neighbour

Editor's Picks

Most Commented