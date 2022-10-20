St Johnstone in a ‘better place’ than the last time they faced Hibs, says Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson is confident that Hibs will face a much-improved St Johnstone side compared to the “rusty” one that he sent into battle for the Premiership opener a few months ago.

The Perth boss had a team yet to gel back in July, when it took a late goal for the visitors against 10 men to secure a victory.

Saints may be on a three-game losing run at the moment, and six places and seven points behind their Easter Road opponents.

But Davidson believes they are in a “better place” as they seek to start the second set of top-flight fixtures with a win in the capital.

“We were a bit rusty then,” he said.

“Alex (Mitchell) and Ryan (McGowan) were not long in the door – Alex had just arrived a couple of days earlier.

“We were a brand new team coming off the back of going out of the cup.

“As a unit we’re a lot better and more organised now.

“And on the attacking side we carry more of a threat. We’re in a better place than where we were at the start of the season.”

VAR begins

This will be Scotland’s first match with VAR being used by the officials.

Davidson hasn’t made a big thing of it in training and he won’t be in his pre-match team talk.

“They’ve just got to blank it,” he said.

“There’s no point in thinking how it might affect the game.

“You shouldn’t be thinking about what decisions a referee will make anyway, VAR or otherwise.

“You can’t stop and wait for something to happen.

“The only thing I would say is you won’t get away with anything on the pitch. Everything is getting checked.

“You might get pulled up from an infringement that impacts on a goal for or against.

“Colak’s goal against us at Ibrox is an example – he was two yards off and that goal would have been chalked off.”

A 𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒆𝒅 Easter Road 🏟️

Under the lights 💡

Our largest modern-era home crowd 🤯

VAR debuts in the #cinchPrem 🖥️

Three points up for grabs 📈 Our game vs St Johnstone is SOLD OUT – with Ticket Exchange now open for STHs! PPV is available worldwide on 𝗛𝗶𝗯𝘀 𝗧𝗩 📺⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GTi5gZIe6g — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) October 20, 2022

Hibs are sure to be full of attacking intent in front of a capacity crowd.

“They try and expose you down the sides, which is something we’ve worked on,” said Davidson.

“We’ll try and nullify that.

“On the flip side we need to make sure we have good composure, get into good areas and have them chasing us rather than the other way about.”

Carey and Clark

Graham Carey returned to training on Thursday and Nicky Clark is back in the squad having missed last weekend’s defeat to Livingston after his partner went into labour that morning.

“It’s good to have Graham back on the training pitch,” said Davidson. “He’s been a big loss.

“It’s great to have Nicky in the squad as well.

“He’s an important player for us with the way he can bring others into play and spin in behind.”