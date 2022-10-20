Craig Wighton ‘proud’ of Dunfermline’s unbeaten run but challenges team to ‘keep building’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Wighton is expecting a tough game when Dunfermline take on Montrose this weekend.

They will do so full of confidence, according to the striker, after Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Clyde at New Douglas Park.

Wighton opened the scoring in the first half before Matty Todd wrapped up the three points late on with a spectacular effort.

Matty from miles out to start your day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1p27b4rh7U — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 19, 2022

It left the Pars unbeaten in 11 league matches and four points clear at the top of League 1.

“It’s something we’re proud of but, come the end of the season, we don’t want to be saying we had a good run,” said Wighton.

“We want to be right up there at the end of the season.

“We’ve had a good start, but we need to keep building on that, and it doesn’t get any harder than Montrose away.

“It will be another tough game at the weekend.”

Recovering from ‘niggles’

The 25-year-old recently saw a specialist for his knee and returned with substitute appearances versus Peterhead, Alloa and FC Edinburgh.

He was then handed a start versus Clyde and responded with the opening goal after some excellent build-up with Todd.

Wighton’s goal:

That added to his goal from the bench with his first touch at the Indodrill.

“He’s been brilliant,” continued Wighton.

“He’s obviously played in a few different positions but, wherever he’s played, he’s been absolutely brilliant.

“It’s up to him to keep doing that every week, and he’ll have a very bright future.”

Back among the goals

The former Dundee forward added: “It’s good to be back on the scoresheet.

“I’ve not scored enough goals recently, but I’m starting to feel a bit better now, sharper.

“So hopefully I can get a run of games and score a few more.”

Wighton will be hoping to continue his resurgence away at Montrose on Saturday, who proved stern opponents the last time the sides met.

Nikolay Todorov’s header with 12 minutes to go separated the sides that day.

“I thought the game at East End against them was a really tough game,” added Wighton.

“But, the way that we’re playing, we’ll go anywhere full of confidence.”