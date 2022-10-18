4 Clyde v Dunfermline talking points Craig Wighton and Matty Todd put Pars four points clear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic are four points clear at the top of League 1 after a 2-0 win over Clyde at the ZLX Stadium.

Craig Wighton was the only change from Saturday’s win over FC Edinburgh, with Chris Hamilton dropping to the bench.

The striker responded by opening the scoring after some great work by Matty Todd.

⚽️ GOAL! Craig Wighton puts Dunfermline 1-0 up after 15 minutes after a great run by @matttodd__. pic.twitter.com/50nRLlGojq — Pars Review (@ParsReview) October 18, 2022

Todd added the second in injury time, lobbing the keeper – who had come very far out – with a sensational effort from just inside the Clyde half.

The Pars dominated most of the match but failed to extend their lead and make it a more comfortable evening.

Courier Sport takes a look at some talking points from Tuesday night’s match.

Craig Wighton

Wighton deserved his start following his impressive appearance off the bench versus FC Edinburgh.

It was the 25-year-old’s first start since the draw with Kelty Hearts.

It meant a switch to the 3-4-1-2 formation James McPake used before his hand was forced for the trip to Alloa.

Here's how the Pars should line up: pic.twitter.com/NlfH3hdMzg — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) October 18, 2022

McPake was vindicated when Wighton put the Pars ahead on 15 minutes after exchanging the ball with Todd – who was superb again.

Wighton later forced a good save from Neil Parry during some early second-half pressure and put a similar effort just wide shortly after.

Could have been more comfortable

Parry got up from saving from Wighton to stop the follow-up from Aaron Comrie and Kyle Benedictus’ header hit the post – though it may have come off a Clyde defender on the way.

That came during a dominant spell early in the second half.

Clyde inevitably had their spells, one of which came midway through the second half but forced Deniz Mehmet into nothing more than a catch from a corner.

In the first half Mehmet got two hands to a Ross Cunningham effort, but it was his only stop.

The Pars could have been further ahead by the break and should have been within 10 minutes of the restart given their chances.

Lewis McCann came on as a second-half substitute and almost converted Sam Fisher’s cross with around 10 minutes to go but had to be subbed off again late on.

Fisher sent a late free header wide of the post before Todd’s clincher.

League lead extended

The result puts Dunfermline further ahead in League 1.

After coming out with the three points and going back to the top of the division at the weekend, the chance was there to extend that lead with a game in hand.

Clyde had lost seven straight league games – their only win in that time came in the SPFL Trust Trophy versus Welsh side Caernarfon Town.

Falkirk’s convincing win at home to Alloa means they go above FC Edinburgh in second, level on points with the capital side.

Loan stars

Chris Mochrie was superb once again, constantly running at the Clyde defence and linking with the likes of Wighton and Todd.

The Dundee United loanee has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet since forcing his way into the starting XI.

An equally good piece of business was to bring in Sam Fisher from Dundee.

The centre-back, other than one slack past, barely put a foot wrong, showing great strength in his individual battle, composure on the ball and excellent decision-making.

He was brought into the starting lineup after the 2-2 draw with Peterhead and has been a part of three clean sheets in his three starts since.

Fisher claimed Saturday’s winner and was equally as impressive in this one.