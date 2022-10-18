4 Clyde v Dunfermline talking points Craig Wighton and Matty Todd put Pars four points clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

4 Clyde v Dunfermline talking points Craig Wighton and Matty Todd put Pars four points clear

By Craig Cairns
October 18 2022, 9.42pm
Dunfermline travelled to the ZLX Stadium to take on Clyde.
Dunfermline travelled to the ZLX Stadium to take on Clyde.

Dunfermline Athletic are four points clear at the top of League 1 after a 2-0 win over Clyde at the ZLX Stadium.

Craig Wighton was the only change from Saturday’s win over FC Edinburgh, with Chris Hamilton dropping to the bench.

The striker responded by opening the scoring after some great work by Matty Todd.

Todd added the second in injury time, lobbing the keeper – who had come very far out – with a sensational effort from just inside the Clyde half.

The Pars dominated most of the match but failed to extend their lead and make it a more comfortable evening.

Courier Sport takes a look at some talking points from Tuesday night’s match.

Craig Wighton

Wighton deserved his start following his impressive appearance off the bench versus FC Edinburgh.

It was the 25-year-old’s first start since the draw with Kelty Hearts.

It meant a switch to the 3-4-1-2 formation James McPake used before his hand was forced for the trip to Alloa.

McPake was vindicated when Wighton put the Pars ahead on 15 minutes after exchanging the ball with Todd – who was superb again.

Wighton later forced a good save from Neil Parry during some early second-half pressure and put a similar effort just wide shortly after.

Could have been more comfortable

Parry got up from saving from Wighton to stop the follow-up from Aaron Comrie and Kyle Benedictus’ header hit the post – though it may have come off a Clyde defender on the way.

That came during a dominant spell early in the second half.

Clyde inevitably had their spells, one of which came midway through the second half but forced Deniz Mehmet into nothing more than a catch from a corner.

In the first half Mehmet got two hands to a Ross Cunningham effort, but it was his only stop.

McPake’s side had chances to extend their lead. Photograph: Craig Brown.

The Pars could have been further ahead by the break and should have been within 10 minutes of the restart given their chances.

Lewis McCann came on as a second-half substitute and almost converted Sam Fisher’s cross with around 10 minutes to go but had to be subbed off again late on.

Fisher sent a late free header wide of the post before Todd’s clincher.

League lead extended

The result puts Dunfermline further ahead in League 1.

After coming out with the three points and going back to the top of the division at the weekend, the chance was there to extend that lead with a game in hand.

Clyde had lost seven straight league games – their only win in that time came in the SPFL Trust Trophy versus Welsh side Caernarfon Town.

Falkirk’s convincing win at home to Alloa means they go above FC Edinburgh in second, level on points with the capital side.

Loan stars

Chris Mochrie was superb once again, constantly running at the Clyde defence and linking with the likes of Wighton and Todd.

Chris Mochrie made his Pars debut.
Chris Mochrie is on loan from Dundee United. Photograph: Craig Brown.

The Dundee United loanee has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet since forcing his way into the starting XI.

An equally good piece of business was to bring in Sam Fisher from Dundee.

The centre-back, other than one slack past, barely put a foot wrong, showing great strength in his individual battle, composure on the ball and excellent decision-making.

He was brought into the starting lineup after the 2-2 draw with Peterhead and has been a part of three clean sheets in his three starts since.

Fisher claimed Saturday’s winner and was equally as impressive in this one.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
'That's the best goal I've ever managed' - James McPake on Matty Todd's wonder…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni in action for Newcastle United in 2017. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath sign former Newcastle United prospect Yasin Ben El-Mhanni - who also acted as…
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS
Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return…
James McPake.
Dunfermline take pride in staying unbeaten longer than Manchester City but James McPake gives…
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
Sam Fisher celebrates his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
'Even if you say I'm not getting it, I’m taking it' - Sam Fisher…
Dunfermline celebrate after Sam Fisher's cross deflects into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v…
James McPake was delighted for his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake says FC Edinburgh's approach shows 'huge respect' to his Dunfermline players
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
James McPake not thinking of rotating Dunfermline team ahead of busy week

Most Read

1
All smiles for the man of the hour as Liverpool's heroes pose with George McGeachie and his daughter. Image: DC Thomson.
Liverpool greats showed no mercy in Dundee in 1987 – before rematch sparked infamous…
2
Street Pastor Sandy Gunn.
Street pastor Sandy Gunn, 79, on saving lives and Perth’s declining nightlife
3
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
5
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
6
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
7
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
8
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police were called to an anti-paedophile protest on Links Street in Kirkcaldy on Monday night Picture shows; Police and protestors at a protest on Links Street in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Supplied by Fife Parents Against Predators Date; 18/10/2022
Man charged after riot police attend ‘paedophile’ protest in Kirkcaldy
9
Monifieth Swimming Club gave their members a trip to the Megabowl, Dundee, as a treat for winning the Midlands 1st and 3rd Divisions.
Do you remember life in the fast lane at Dundee’s Megabowl?
10
Alan Aitken and Harry Gould, residents at Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry, are angered about the state of a 'dangerous' path that has been left unfinished for 18 months. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry residents may have to fork out to make unfinished footpath safe

More from The Courier

Daniel Cahill as James IV and Danielle Jam as Ellen in James IV: Queen of the Fight.
REVIEW: James IV: Queen of the Fight a powerful, resonant piece of theatre
The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. Image: BMW.
Road Test: BMW's 2 Series Active Tourer a people carrier that thinks it's a…
Dundee's last semi-final appearance came against Gretna in 2006 (Image: SNS).
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's last semi-final was in a different era - some of their…
Post Thumbnail
Pitlochry shop worker sacked for kissing woman without consent
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: How Dundee feels about city's statue of George Kinloch
Campervan cocaine dealer caught with £25k stash on A9 in Perthshire
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee games history Picture shows; Games/MJ and Brian/MK and Kayleigh. Dundee. Supplied by BBC Alba Date; Unknown
New TV show shines light on Dundee gaming explosion and how Grand Theft Auto…
The North Queensferry hotel appeal has been lodged
Developers appeal refusal of plans to transform Fife hotel into luxury flats with Forth…
The iconic Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.
The Old Course Hotel marks card with 200% rise in sales
Courier- Graham Brown - Carnoustie Links Charities - CR0038989 - Carnoustie - Image shows: Carnoustie Golf Links community benefits scheme this evening handed out almost £50,000 to local organisations. It's part of a scheme which has contributed hundreds of thousands of pounds since its inception, boosted by events such as The Open. Representatives of the groups were at Links House for the presentation of cheques by Links Chief exec Mike Wells and Carnoustie Cllr David Cheape who is on the community benefits committee. 17/10/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Carnoustie Links chips in with more than £40,000 of vital support for local groups

Editor's Picks

Most Commented