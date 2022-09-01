Dunfermline’s James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O’Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has given updates on several Dunfermline Athletic players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dumfries.

The Pars manager watched Kevin O’Hara limp off in last weekend’s draw with Airdrie, though he has trained and will recover in time for Queen of the South.

McPake also gave updates on Craig Wighton – who missed last weekend’s match – and Paul Allan.

McPake said O’Hara had trained a bit on Wednesday and fully on Thursday and will be available for selection.

Visit to a specialist

Wighton meanwhile has been down south to see knee specialist Andy Williams who the Dunfermline boss knows from personal experience.

“Probably next week we will get Craig Wighton back in with the group,” added McPake. “His knee is settling in really well.

“Credit to the club all his results have gone to Mr Williams in England, he has looked at it and given us a programme.

“We had to get Craig’s knee right, that’s what we are doing and so I think by the end of next week he will be back in with the group and he will need a week.

“He is the best and we wanted another opinion.

“It is great that the club did that for him, it gives Craig the peace of mind, me and the medical staff the peace of mind to carry on his rehab and know that we are doing our best for the player which is important.

‘He will still be in a moon boot’

Allan meanwhile still has a bit to go before he is back in action.

The 22-year-old picked up an injury in training following the win over FC Edinburgh.

“Paul Allan is still progressing but if he is at the game he will still be in a moon boot for the weekend.

“It is healing but it is a bone thing and we are being extra cautious with it.

“We don’t want to get so far and then he breaks down and we have wasted three, four or five weeks whatever. We will be careful with it.”

McPake said work was being done in the background to bring in new players and was hopeful of a deadline-day capture.