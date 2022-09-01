Dunfermline’s James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O’Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline’s James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O’Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan

By Craig Cairns
September 1 2022, 7.43pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake.

James McPake has given updates on several Dunfermline Athletic players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dumfries.

The Pars manager watched Kevin O’Hara limp off in last weekend’s draw with Airdrie, though he has trained and will recover in time for Queen of the South.

McPake also gave updates on Craig Wighton  – who missed last weekend’s match – and Paul Allan.

McPake said O’Hara had trained a bit on Wednesday and fully on Thursday and will be available for selection.

Visit to a specialist

Wighton meanwhile has been down south to see knee specialist Andy Williams who the Dunfermline boss knows from personal experience.

Dunfermline striker Craig Wighton
Dunfermline striker Craig Wighton.

“Probably next week we will get Craig Wighton back in with the group,” added McPake. “His knee is settling in really well.

“Credit to the club all his results have gone to Mr Williams in England, he has looked at it and given us a programme.

“We had to get Craig’s knee right, that’s what we are doing and so I think by the end of next week he will be back in with the group and he will need a week.

“He is the best and we wanted another opinion.

“It is great that the club did that for him, it gives Craig the peace of mind, me and the medical staff the peace of mind to carry on his rehab and know that we are doing our best for the player which is important.

‘He will still be in a moon boot’

Allan meanwhile still has a bit to go before he is back in action.

Craig Wighton played through the pain barrier this season. Photograph: Craig Brown.

The 22-year-old picked up an injury in training following the win over FC Edinburgh.

“Paul Allan is still progressing but if he is at the game he will still be in a moon boot for the weekend.

“It is healing but it is a bone thing and we are being extra cautious with it.

“We don’t want to get so far and then he breaks down and we have wasted three, four or five weeks whatever. We will be careful with it.”

McPake said work was being done in the background to bring in new players and was hopeful of a deadline-day capture.

