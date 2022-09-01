James McPake ‘hopeful’ of Dunfermline transfer deadline day signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic are looking to get a deal over the line as the transfer deadline approaches.

Manager James McPake was being tight-lipped about any activity at East End Park on transfer deadline day.

Domestic loans – along with free agents – can be added beyond midnight, meaning McPake could still add more players beyond the window.

The Pars boss said this could also be having an impact on the transfer market.

“I don’t know how much that is affecting it,” he said.

“It probably is to a degree, with the Championship clubs being able to bring in loans after today as well.

“The cross-border stuff has to be done, we know that, but domestically they might be looking and saying ‘we have another month’ and that is what is holding things up.

Transfers likely?

Asked if any new signings were likely before the deadline, McPake replied: “We are hopeful – there is a lot of work going on in the background.

“A lot of coaches and managers will be sitting saying that at this minute.

“It has been a weird, strange window, there has not been a lot of movement but we are hopeful.”

Speaking ahead of this Saturday’s visit to Queen of the South, McPake said his search for reasons for the lack of activity in the window had drawn a blank.

The Pars still need to recruit in a few key areas.

He added: “I have been looking for an answer as to why it has been so quiet for most clubs.

“We know that there are a few who have done a fair bit of business but it has been a strange window.”