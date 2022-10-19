St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash with Hibs at Easter Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have accepted defeat in their efforts to get more Perth supporters into Easter Road for Friday night’s Premiership clash with Hibs.

The McDiarmid Park club sold out their initial allocation of 1,058 tickets and opened discussions with a view to increasing that total.

However, Hibs have decided to retain the top tier of the away end for their own fans, unlike last season when Saints brought around 2,000 followers to Leith.

A Saints statement read: “We can now confirm that, despite our best efforts, our request for extra tickets against Hibernian has been rejected.

“Hibernian have informed us they plan to use the upper section of the stand for home fans.

“While we understand their decision, we are disappointed more St Johnstone fans will be unable to attend the match on Friday.

“We thank all St Johnstone fans who have sold out our allocation and we look forward to seeing you in the away end on Friday night.”