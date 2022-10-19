Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Indie rockers DMA’S have announced that they will perform in Dundee next year to promote their new album.

The Australian three piece announced their fourth album, ‘How Many Dreams?’, will be released on March 31st, marking the start of a UK tour.

The ‘Lay Down’ group, who have supported Liam Gallagher and are currently travelling round Europe with Kasabian, will play Fat Sam’s Live on Monday April 17.

It will kick off a run of three Scottish shows, including in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

After playing the South Ward Road venue, they travel north for a show at Aberdeen’s Music Hall before rounding up their trip in the country with a performance at Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

The group, whose sound has been compared to Oasis and The Stone Roses, have built a strong following in Scotland and performed on the main stage at this year’s TRNSMT Festival.

Fans can get early access to tickets by purchasing the new album through their official store before 6pm on Monday October 24.

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday October 27 at 5pm.