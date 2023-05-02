How a unique Dundee catering firm’s move to employee ownership took it to new heights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

How a unique Dundee catering firm’s move to employee ownership took it to new heights

The boss of the Dundee firm says it is "flying" after it moved to employee ownership last year to safeguard Dundee jobs.

By Gavin Harper
Fresh-Jet Catering founder John Hume outside the premises at Dundee Airport.
Fresh-Jet Catering founder John Hume outside the premises at Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The boss of a Dundee in-flight catering firm says the business is thriving nearly a year on from his decision to hand control to its employees.

Fresh-Jet Catering, headquartered at Dundee Airport, moved to employee ownership last summer.

Founder and managing director John Hume made the move to secure local jobs. He felt a sale to a third party might jeopardise that.

Now, Mr Hume said the business has a growth rate well into double digits, and he expects this to triple over the next three years.

He said: “We have been doing well since lockdown. We put staff on furlough during the pandemic and tightened our belts whereas other companies struggled because they couldn’t get their staff back.

“The employee ownership has been very well received. Everyone is really pulling together and it’s looking like a bright future for Fresh-Jet.”

The catering firm operates across nine airports in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Impact of rising costs on Fresh-Jet Catering

Mr Hume has been thrilled with the recent success of the firm despite facing “huge” challenges of rising costs.

“Our energy costs have doubled in some cases,” he said.

“We’ve got a landside unit in Aberdeen, which is about 6,000 sq ft, so there’s an expense there.

“In Dundee, that’s where most of our preparation is done, so that’s a big outlay as well.

A Fresh-Jet Catering van.
Fresh-Jet Catering operates at nine airports, including Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Fuel costs crucified us, but we’re coming out the other end of it.”

The business has also invested in its first electric vehicle. Mr Hume hopes to add up to six more across its UK sites in the next two to three years.

Dundee business ‘thriving’

Since launching in 2007, Fresh-Jet has grown revenues to £2.7 million a year.

It is set to grow further this year. Mr Hume predicts it will double its turnover before the end of the year.

And he hopes to create more jobs in Dundee, where the firm makes its in-flight meals.

Some of Fresh-Jet Catering's in-flight meals.
Some of Fresh-Jet Catering’s in-flight meals. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Hume said he plans to remain involved before eventually handing over control.

He added: “I’ll be around for the next couple of years yet to make sure the ship is steered in the right course.

“The people on the management team are excellent.

“I’ve no doubt they’ll continue to thrive, but I’m going to be in the background to make sure I’m here to answer any questions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
4
Gavin Blues at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dundee lorry driver ploughed into car on M90 as he checked map on his…
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
6
Avid AC/DC collector Neil McDonald
AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s…
7
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone got Dundee United ticket decision right, says Steven MacLean
2
8
Entrepreneur Tony Banks. Image: Balhousie Care Group.
Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse
4
9
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
10
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]