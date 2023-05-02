Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse

The entrepreneur is yet to speak publicly about the demise of his company.

By Gavin Harper
Entrepreneur Tony Banks. Image: Balhousie Care Group.

Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks has been urged to provide answers to former students of the collapsed Dundee flight school.

The firm fell into administration on April 20, just 16 months after it was acquired by Balhousie Care Group founder Mr Banks.

It had operated in Dundee for more than half a century. It also delivered the RAF’s air cadet pilot scheme for decades.

The flying school’s collapse has also left students in limbo and thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Calls for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks

Tayside Tory MSP Maurice Golden has urged the businessman to give affected families answers.

He said: “There are a number of families and individuals across Tayside who have been left tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket as well as being in career limbo.

“They want answers from Mr Banks, and frankly he ought to provide them as a matter of urgency.

“People left in the lurch can see that he bought a business that had been around for decades and within barely a year it has collapsed”.

He said there could be “reasonable explanations” for the collapse of the firm, but urged Mr Banks to tell his side of the story.

The entrepreneur is yet to comment publicly on the collapse of his company.

Mr Golden said he felt that was odd considering the businessman’s high profile locally.

“He will be very much aware of the issues with Tayside Aviation – issues which we aren’t party to.

North East MSP Maurice Golden. Image: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock.

“I hope he’s heard the devastation that has been caused by the collapse of his business, and takes action to address these.

“There are too many bright, young local people whose very futures have been put at risk to just ignore these concerns.”

“There may be reasonable explanations for all of this but students don’t know.

“That’s what we need to find out.”

‘Dundee cannot afford to lose those jobs’

Mr Golden said the loss of the 22 jobs was a huge blow to Dundee.

“Dundee can’t afford to lose those jobs. We need to be growing companies like Tayside Aviation and making the most of our infrastructure, like the airport.

“For those 20 families affected by the job losses, that’s absolutely massive.”

Students from Tayside Aviation have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after its collapse. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Perth-based ACS Aviation last week offered its support to students of the Dundee flight school.

Its managing director Graeme Frater said he had received enquiries from more than 100 students within days of Tayside Aviation’s collapse.

Administrators last week said a “significant” number of buyers have come forward for the business.

At this stage, they say they are looking to sell the whole business rather than specific assets.

A statement on behalf of Mr Banks said: “At the moment, we are not in a position to comment publicly”.

