Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse

Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks has been urged to provide answers to former students of the collapsed Dundee flight school.

The firm fell into administration on April 20, just 16 months after it was acquired by Balhousie Care Group founder Mr Banks.

It had operated in Dundee for more than half a century. It also delivered the RAF’s air cadet pilot scheme for decades.

The flying school’s collapse has also left students in limbo and thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Calls for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks

Tayside Tory MSP Maurice Golden has urged the businessman to give affected families answers.

He said: “There are a number of families and individuals across Tayside who have been left tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket as well as being in career limbo.

“They want answers from Mr Banks, and frankly he ought to provide them as a matter of urgency.

“People left in the lurch can see that he bought a business that had been around for decades and within barely a year it has collapsed”.

He said there could be “reasonable explanations” for the collapse of the firm, but urged Mr Banks to tell his side of the story.

The entrepreneur is yet to comment publicly on the collapse of his company.

Mr Golden said he felt that was odd considering the businessman’s high profile locally.

“He will be very much aware of the issues with Tayside Aviation – issues which we aren’t party to.

“I hope he’s heard the devastation that has been caused by the collapse of his business, and takes action to address these.

“There are too many bright, young local people whose very futures have been put at risk to just ignore these concerns.”

“There may be reasonable explanations for all of this but students don’t know.

“That’s what we need to find out.”

‘Dundee cannot afford to lose those jobs’

Mr Golden said the loss of the 22 jobs was a huge blow to Dundee.

“Dundee can’t afford to lose those jobs. We need to be growing companies like Tayside Aviation and making the most of our infrastructure, like the airport.

“For those 20 families affected by the job losses, that’s absolutely massive.”

Perth-based ACS Aviation last week offered its support to students of the Dundee flight school.

Its managing director Graeme Frater said he had received enquiries from more than 100 students within days of Tayside Aviation’s collapse.

Administrators last week said a “significant” number of buyers have come forward for the business.

At this stage, they say they are looking to sell the whole business rather than specific assets.

A statement on behalf of Mr Banks said: “At the moment, we are not in a position to comment publicly”.