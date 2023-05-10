Wife of one victim of Seafield Colliery tragedy pleaded with him not to go down Fife pit that day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife of one victim of Seafield Colliery tragedy pleaded with him not to go down Fife pit that day

The steel pit props succumbed to the raw power of nature when the roof of a Fife pit collapsed on May 10 1973. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
One of the injured men is carried from the pit on a stretcher. Image: DC Thomson.
The voices in the dark were the only guide to the trapped men when the roof of a Fife pit collapsed on May 10 1973.

Miners clawed at the debris with bare hands in a frantic effort to free their colleagues when the steel pit props succumbed to the raw power of nature.

But it was not enough to save James Comrie, Angus Guthrie, Robert Henderson, James Holmes and Thomas Kilpatrick.

Mr Guthrie — the youngest of the dead men — was about to turn 21 later that month, while Mr Kilpatrick’s wife had urged him not to work that day because he was hurt.

The tragedy stunned the close-knit community.

Rescue teams toiled all night

The men had been working on a new seam at Kirkcaldy’s Seafield Colliery — stretched out under the Firth of Forth — when a large section of the roof gave way at 6.45pm.

The darkness was all-enveloping.

John McCartney from Kirkcaldy escaped immediately and gave the approximate location of the trapped men and confirmed that they were still alive.

Mr McCartney had four fractured vertebrae in his back and a collapsed lung.

A rescue mission was launched in an attempt to save them.

A black and white picture of the exterior of Seafield Colliery
Seafield Colliery was the scene of a devastating tragedy on May 10 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

Robert Henderson was brought to the surface at 12.30am and placed on a stretcher.

The 59-year-old from Buckhaven died almost immediately.

He had worked in the pits all his life and the last time his wife, Henrietta, saw him alive was when he went to catch the colliery bus at 1pm that Thursday.

Mr Henderson had one son and three daughters.

Exhausted rescue workers take a break after another shift attempting to find their workmates. Image: DC Thomson.
James Holmes, 53, from Methil, James Todd, 29, from Kirkcaldy, David Dickson, 48, from Buckhaven, and Edward Downs, 57, from Leven, were released around 1.30am.

Mr Todd suffered a head injury and a broken jaw.

Mr Holmes died soon after being brought to the surface.

He had worked in the pits for 21 years and left Wellesley for Seafield in 1967.

Mr Holmes and his wife, Mary, had three sons.

Some of the debris from the fall can be seen following the rescue operation. Image: DC Thomson.
Mr Dickson and Mr Downs prayed and tried to keep cheerful with their other trapped workmates while rescuers worked towards them.

“We were on the way back up from the coalface when the roof literally opened and we were buried all over,” Mr Downs told The Courier afterwards.

“I knew it was a bad fall because other men near me were moaning and groaning.

“I couldn’t do a thing to help them as only my head protruded from the rubble and I could not move my body, at all.

“As we lay there we could hear the occasional small falls from the roof, and all the time we were terrified there would be another major disaster.”

Strain on the faces of one of the rescue squads that fought to save their stricken colleagues. Image: DC Thomson.
“But that didn’t stop the men rescuing us from superhuman efforts to get us free.

“No tribute is high enough to their bravery.”

Mr Downs was, in fact, no stranger to tragedy in Fife’s pits.

He was among 2,000 people put out of a job when a fire at the Michael Colliery in East Wemyss in September 1968 claimed the lives of nine men and closed the mine for good.

Three men were assumed dead

At about 4.30am a National Coal Board spokesman said there was hardly a glimmer of hope for the remaining three men — James Comrie, Angus Guthrie and Thomas Kilpatrick.

“Every effort has been made to reach the last three men, but it must now be assumed that these men are dead,” he said.

“Recovery work will go on, but in view of the difficulties and dangers involved it will have to be done with due regard to the safety of the recovery teams.”

Pictures of three of the men who lost their lives in the Seafield colliery tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
James Comrie’s body was recovered at midday on May 11 1973.

Mr Comrie, 49, from Buckhaven left behind a wife and two sons aged 19 and 26.

After the disaster, the pit reopened.

The retrieval of bodies continued.

Mr Guthrie’s body was taken to the surface on May 19, although no trace could be found of Mr Kilpatrick, whose body was not recovered from the pit until 3.30pm on June 6.

Mr Guthrie, of Cardenden, would have celebrated his 21st birthday on May 26.

The family had already begun buying his gifts.

The funeral of James Comrie brought the community together in mourning. Image: James Price.
When he left school he worked for a short time in a factory and later went to the National Coal Board training centre before entering the pits as a teenager in 1970.

One of his interests was first-aid.

At 8am on the morning after the tragedy he should have been on a bus taking a party of miners from Seafield to compete in the NCB first-aid competition at Harrogate.

A sliding doors moment in Seafield colliery tragedy…

Mr Kilpatrick, 38, of Methil, meanwhile, might never have gone down the pit.

It emerged that he bruised his ribs and head after falling from a roof just three days before the tragedy at Seafield.

His wife, Christina, pleaded with him to stay off work.

He refused.

It was a sliding doors moment but with a far sadder ending.

Seafield Colliery was one of Scotland’s successful superpits after production began in 1965 and the weekly output was an average of 26,000 tons at the time of the tragedy.

The tragedy once again highlighted the cost of Scotland’s coal.

Kirkcaldy provost John Kay, himself a former miner, was “shocked and disturbed”.

“It is one of the things that we in mining areas have to live with,” he said.

“And, while it is seven years since the disaster in the Michael, this tragedy is even more reinforced by the fact that some of the men involved actually come from that area.”

Seafield Colliery rescue squads returning to the surface on May 11 1973 following the tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
At the time of the accident the weekly output was an average of 26,000 tons with 2,100 men employed below ground and 300 on the surface.

The survivors spent weeks in hospital recovering from their injuries.

A public inquiry at Kirkcaldy in August 1973 concluded that the supports were not stable enough to have been placed on the steep incline on which they were used.

King Coal’s glorious reign ended

At its peak the Scottish coal mining industry employed 150,000 in 500 pits; by 1914 in Fife alone 30,000 men worked in the mines, an astonishing one tenth of the region’s population.

By the late ’50s, it still gave work to 85,000 miners in more than 150 Scottish pits but it stuttered in the ’60s and ’70s and the once-proud industry was reduced to a rump by the time of the bitter 1984 miners’ strike.

An aerial shot of the Seafield Colliery site
No trace now exists of the Seafield Colliery site, which could be seen for miles. Image: DC Thomson.

Seafield Colliery closed four years later.

The final nail in the coffin of the once-thriving pit came when what turned out to be impossibly tough production targets were set.

Its twin towers were demolished in 1989 and today there is little to remind locals and visitors of the industry which was once Kirkcaldy’s biggest employer.

The Seafield site is now a sprawling residential area.

A commemorative plaque to mark the site of the old Seafield Colliery in Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson.
All that remains of the pit is a small plaque on the side of a playpark that was unveiled by Kirkcaldy Civic Society and Fife Mining Heritage Society in 2004.

Those who died will never be forgotten.

The 50th anniversary of the tragedy will be marked by a wreath-laying ceremony and two-minute silence at Seafield beach at 6.45pm, organised by the 80th Linktown Scouts.

