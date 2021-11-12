Dundee MSIP project praised as ‘blueprint’ for industrial sites at COP26

An error occurred. Please try again.

Revitalisation of the Michelin tyre factory in Dundee sets a blueprint for the sustainable transformation of industrial areas.

That’s the view of Michelin chief executive Florent Menegaux.

The tyre company boss was addressing a COP26 event, Transforming Industrial Sites to a Net Zero Future.

The business leader used the platform to praise the Dundee project.

He said the former Baldovie tyre factory is now operating as Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), a partnership between Michelin, the Scottish Government and Dundee City Council.

MSIP at COP26

He said the venture could not have been launched by Michelin alone.

Mr Menegaux said: “We have something that I hope will become a benchmark for a sustainable transformation of industrial areas worldwide.

“We have created a dedicated organisation to attract new types of industries. It is our goal to create long-lasting jobs in the same area.”

MSIP is now attracting companies working in sustainable sectors, including low carbon energy transport and mobility.

As part of his visit to Scotland, Florent Menegaux went to MSIP in Dundee.

The site has hosted a two-day showcase and demonstrator event this week.

Meanwhile, Michelin has set out ambitious sustainability goals – including being carbon neutral by 2050.