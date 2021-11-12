Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee MSIP project praised as ‘blueprint’ for industrial sites at COP26

By Rob McLaren
November 12 2021, 5.18pm
Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc
Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Revitalisation of the Michelin tyre factory in Dundee sets a blueprint for the sustainable transformation of industrial areas.

That’s the view of Michelin chief executive Florent Menegaux.

The tyre company boss was addressing a COP26 event, Transforming Industrial Sites to a Net Zero Future.

The business leader used the platform to praise the Dundee project.

He said the former Baldovie tyre factory is now operating as Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), a partnership between Michelin, the Scottish Government and Dundee City Council.

MSIP at COP26

He said the venture could not have been launched by Michelin alone.

Mr Menegaux said: “We have something that I hope will become a benchmark for a sustainable transformation of industrial areas worldwide.

“We have created a dedicated organisation to attract new types of industries. It is our goal to create long-lasting jobs in the same area.”

Michelin chief executive Florent Menegaux praised the Dundee MSIP project at a COP26 event.

MSIP is now attracting companies working in sustainable sectors, including low carbon energy transport and mobility.

As part of his visit to Scotland, Florent Menegaux went to MSIP in Dundee.

The site has hosted a two-day showcase and demonstrator event this week.

Meanwhile, Michelin has set out ambitious sustainability goals – including being carbon neutral by 2050.

