PICTURES: High School of Dundee Armistice parade remembers the fallen

Schoolchildren have been remembering the fallen – among them those at the High School of Dundee which staged its traditional Armistice parade.

The school’s combined cadet force and pipe band performed a parade during an event on Friday led by CCF Captain Graham Rodger.

Rector Lise Hudson gave a reading as a wreath was placed on the independent school’s war memorial by heads of school, Sneha Sripada and Sophie Elder, and junior years pupils Alexandra Clark and Jamie McRobbie.

In a poignant moment in the proceedings Flowers o’ the Forest was played by Pupil Pipe Major Rory Grant before a two-minute silence was observed.

For this year’s event pupils and staff were able to be present and the ceremony was broadcast live via social media for the wider school and local community.

Ms Hudson said: “The annual remembrance parade is a key event in the High School calendar and is always a very moving occasion as we pay tribute to the dead of all conflicts.

“The importance of marking remembrance and pausing for reflection on its significance never diminishes.

“We remember the suffering and sacrifice that was endured in the hope that generations of today and tomorrow will learn the lessons of yesterday.”

The school pillars will be lit red in the evenings until Sunday.