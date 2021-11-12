Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PICTURES: High School of Dundee Armistice parade remembers the fallen

By Cheryl Peebles
November 12 2021, 5.30pm Updated: November 12 2021, 5.47pm
Lest we forget: High School of Dundee remembrance.

Schoolchildren have been remembering the fallen – among them those at the High School of Dundee which staged its traditional Armistice parade.

The school’s combined cadet force and pipe band performed a parade during an event on Friday led by CCF Captain Graham Rodger.

Rector Lise Hudson gave a reading as a wreath was placed on the independent school’s war memorial by heads of school, Sneha Sripada and Sophie Elder, and junior years pupils Alexandra Clark and Jamie McRobbie.

Sophie Elder and Sneha Sripada lay a wreath. All pictures supplied by High School of Dundee.
Jamie McRobbie and Alexandra Clark.

In a poignant moment in the proceedings Flowers o’ the Forest was played by Pupil Pipe Major Rory Grant before a two-minute silence was observed.

For this year’s event pupils and staff were able to be present and the ceremony was broadcast live via social media for the wider school and local community.

Ms Hudson said: “The annual remembrance parade is a key event in the High School calendar and is always a very moving occasion as we pay tribute to the dead of all conflicts.

Rector Lise Hudson.

“The importance of marking remembrance and pausing for reflection on its significance never diminishes.

“We remember the suffering and sacrifice that was endured in the hope that generations of today and tomorrow will learn the lessons of yesterday.”

The school pillars will be lit red in the evenings until Sunday.

