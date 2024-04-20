Dunfermline manager James McPake reveals Chris Kane apologised for late miss as boss insists Pars should have had penalty in Queen’s Park draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline manager James McPake reveals Chris Kane apologised for late miss as boss insists Pars should have had penalty in Queen’s Park draw

The East End Park side were held to a goal-less draw.

By George Cran
Dunfermline boss James McPake with striker Chris Kane at full-time. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC
Dunfermline boss James McPake with striker Chris Kane at full-time. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC

Chris Kane apologised for his 89th-minute miss in the 0-0 home draw with Queen’s Park says Dunfermline boss James McPake.

The on-loan St Johnstone striker had the chance to seal the Pars’ place in the Championship for next season when the ball dropped for him at the back post.

Victory could also have kept slim hopes of nicking into the promotion play-offs alive thanks to Airdrieonians losing 4-0 at Partick Thistle.

However, his header went over the bar and the East End Park side had to settle for just one point.

McPake, though, insists Kane has nothing to apologise for.

“Kano is in there devastated,” the Dunfermline boss revealed at full-time.

Chris Kane on the ball against Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.
Chris Kane on the ball against Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.

“He’s apologised but he doesn’t need to apologise to anybody at this football club for anything.

“Since he’s come in he’s been outstanding.

“The way he holds the ball up and brings others into play…

“He’s hurting but he’s experienced and he’ll pick himself up.

“Knowing Kano, he’ll be back on the scoresheet next week.”

Nothing for granted

The point keeps Dunfermline six points ahead of opponents Queen’s Park, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, with six points to play for.

The Pars goal difference is also eight goals better than the Spiders.

However, McPake is taking nothing for granted with two weekends of football still to play.

“No, until it is mathematically impossible to be caught then we have to think that way,” he said.

Matty Todd fires over late in the first half. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.
Matty Todd fires over late in the first half. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.

“No, we have two very important games.

“This could be an important point, though, particularly after how disappointed we were last week.

“[Queen’s Park goalkeeper] Calum Ferrie had three or four spectacular saves during the game. That’s why he’s in Team of the Year.

“If it wasn’t for him today…”

Red card? Penalty?

Late in the game, Queen’s Park felt Chris Hamilton should have seen red for a last-man challenge on Stuart McKinstry.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott is upended in the Queen's Park box. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC
Malachi Fagan-Walcott is upended in the Queen’s Park box. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC

Referee Colin Steven, though, said defensive cover was there and stuck to a yellow card.

McPake agreed with that decision but felt his side should have been given a penalty early in the second half.

“I thought the cover was there. I haven’t seen it back,” the Dunfermline boss said when asked about the possible red card.

“But I do think we should have had a penalty for the challenge on Malachi Fagan-Walcott.

“I have seen that back. It is a hard one for the ref to call but the defender doesn’t play the ball and his shoulder hits Mal.”

