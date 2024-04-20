Dunfermline manager James McPake reveals Chris Kane apologised for late miss as boss insists Pars should have had penalty in Queen’s Park draw

Chris Kane apologised for his 89th-minute miss in the 0-0 home draw with Queen’s Park says Dunfermline boss James McPake.

The on-loan St Johnstone striker had the chance to seal the Pars’ place in the Championship for next season when the ball dropped for him at the back post.

Victory could also have kept slim hopes of nicking into the promotion play-offs alive thanks to Airdrieonians losing 4-0 at Partick Thistle.

However, his header went over the bar and the East End Park side had to settle for just one point.

McPake, though, insists Kane has nothing to apologise for.

“Kano is in there devastated,” the Dunfermline boss revealed at full-time.

“He’s apologised but he doesn’t need to apologise to anybody at this football club for anything.

“Since he’s come in he’s been outstanding.

“The way he holds the ball up and brings others into play…

“He’s hurting but he’s experienced and he’ll pick himself up.

“Knowing Kano, he’ll be back on the scoresheet next week.”

Nothing for granted

The point keeps Dunfermline six points ahead of opponents Queen’s Park, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, with six points to play for.

The Pars goal difference is also eight goals better than the Spiders.

However, McPake is taking nothing for granted with two weekends of football still to play.

“No, until it is mathematically impossible to be caught then we have to think that way,” he said.

“No, we have two very important games.

“This could be an important point, though, particularly after how disappointed we were last week.

“[Queen’s Park goalkeeper] Calum Ferrie had three or four spectacular saves during the game. That’s why he’s in Team of the Year.

“If it wasn’t for him today…”

Red card? Penalty?

Late in the game, Queen’s Park felt Chris Hamilton should have seen red for a last-man challenge on Stuart McKinstry.

Referee Colin Steven, though, said defensive cover was there and stuck to a yellow card.

McPake agreed with that decision but felt his side should have been given a penalty early in the second half.

“I thought the cover was there. I haven’t seen it back,” the Dunfermline boss said when asked about the possible red card.

“But I do think we should have had a penalty for the challenge on Malachi Fagan-Walcott.

“I have seen that back. It is a hard one for the ref to call but the defender doesn’t play the ball and his shoulder hits Mal.”