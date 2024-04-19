Duncan Ferguson apologises to Arbroath FC following ‘downing tools’ comments

Duncan Ferguson has publicly apologised to Arbroath after accusing the Lichties of “downing tools” and “not trying”.

Ferguson this week confessed to a fear that Queen’s Park and Morton – both embroiled in a relegation dogfight with Big Dunc’s Inverness – would claim easy victories against Jim McIntyre’s outfit during the run-in.

Arbroath are already relegated and have lost their last seven matches, conceding 22 goals in the process.

And Ferguson said: “We see Arbroath basically of having downed tools on their club and their manager.

“You can see by Arbroath’s result last week against Ayr United where their heads are at, or not trying for their club or manager.

“Hopefully I am wrong on that.”

That sparked a furious reaction from the Gayfield club, who wholeheartedly refuted the comments in a statement on Thursday evening.

Arbroath also confirmed that an apology had been received from their Highland counterparts, stating: “We have been contacted by senior officials from ICT and their apology has been accepted.”

Duncan Ferguson: “I apologise for the words I used”

And Ferguson followed suit on Friday night, taking the opportunity live on BBC Scotland to roll back on his choice of words ahead of the Caley Jags’ televised outing against Raith Rovers.

The former Dundee United and Scotland striker said: “Maybe I didn’t use the correct words.

“I didn’t want to show any disrespect to Arbroath or their players.

“I’m sure they are trying extremely hard. Just at that moment, when you saw the result (5-0 defeat against Ayr), you thought the motivation wasn’t quite there.

“But I’m sure they are motivated and will do their club and their manager proud until the end of the season.

“So, I must apologise for the words I used, certainly.”