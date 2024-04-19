Duncan Ferguson apologises to Arbroath FC following ‘downing tools’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson apologises to Arbroath FC following ‘downing tools’ comments

Inverness boss Ferguson took the opportunity to say sorry to the Lichties on BBC Scotland.

Duncan Ferguson speaks to BBC Scotland
Ferguson speaks to BBC Scotland. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Duncan Ferguson has publicly apologised to Arbroath after accusing the Lichties of “downing tools” and “not trying”.

Ferguson this week confessed to a fear that Queen’s Park and Morton – both embroiled in a relegation dogfight with Big Dunc’s Inverness – would claim easy victories against Jim McIntyre’s outfit during the run-in.

Maybe I didn’t use the correct words . . . I didn’t want to show any disrespect to Arbroath or their players.

Arbroath are already relegated and have lost their last seven matches, conceding 22 goals in the process.

Duncan Ferguson, left, and Jim McIntyre, after a meeting between Inverness and Arbroath in December
Ferguson, left, and Jim McIntyre, after a meeting between the sides in December. Image: SNS

And Ferguson said: “We see Arbroath basically of having downed tools on their club and their manager.

“You can see by Arbroath’s result last week against Ayr United where their heads are at, or not trying for their club or manager.

“Hopefully I am wrong on that.”

That sparked a furious reaction from the Gayfield club, who wholeheartedly refuted the comments in a statement on Thursday evening.

Arbroath also confirmed that an apology had been received from their Highland counterparts, stating: “We have been contacted by senior officials from ICT and their apology has been accepted.”

Duncan Ferguson: “I apologise for the words I used”

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson
Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

And Ferguson followed suit on Friday night, taking the opportunity live on BBC Scotland to roll back on his choice of words ahead of the Caley Jags’ televised outing against Raith Rovers.

The former Dundee United and Scotland striker said: “Maybe I didn’t use the correct words.

“I didn’t want to show any disrespect to Arbroath or their players.

“I’m sure they are trying extremely hard. Just at that moment, when you saw the result (5-0 defeat against Ayr), you thought the motivation wasn’t quite there.

“But I’m sure they are motivated and will do their club and their manager proud until the end of the season.

“So, I must apologise for the words I used, certainly.”

