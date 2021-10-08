Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Lewis McCann: Watching brother Ali become a St Johnstone hero made Dunfermline injury hell tough to take

By Alan Temple
October 8 2021, 12.33pm
Dunfermline forward Lewis McCann beamed with pride as he watched big brother Ali write his name in St Johnstone folklore.

A Betfred Cup triumph; Scottish Cup glory; standout showings against European heavyweights Galatasaray — the elder McCann sibling was a bona fide McDiarmid Park hero by the time he departed for Preston.

All the while, Lewis was toiling on the sidelines due to a hernia.

Prior to a late cameo against Queen of the South last weekend, Lewis’ last Pars outing came in April.

However, the persistent pelvic pain had been present since last December.

So, although he feels nothing but admiration and joy for his older sibling, he is honest enough to acknowledge a pang of regret regarding his own progress by comparison.

Ali and Lewis McCann together on Northern Ireland youth duty

“Ali has been terrible for me. He just keeps kicking on — rubbing it in my face while I’m sitting there helpless,” laughed McCann ruefully.

“I couldn’t even move and he’s picking up trophies and moving down to Preston.

“I’m incredibly proud of Ali. He is doing amazingly well, is an international player and just keeps getting better.

“It has positives and negatives, because you get people saying ‘oh, you’re Ali McCann’s brother’ and you want to be your own person.

“But, at the same time, I’m so happy for him.”

Helpless

While McCann Jr is candid in expressing his frustration, he is still only 20 years of age and, while yet to find the net at senior level for the Fifers, is a precocious physical prospect and rated by boss Peter Grant.

And he’s hungry to make up for lost time.

Lewis, left, skips away from Ali last season

“It have been almost there for about three weeks now,” he continued. “Last week, I finally I felt back to normal.

“The last period has been so frustrating because we haven’t won a league game.

“You are sitting there almost feeling helpless thinking: ‘I could be doing something for the boys’.

“But just had to wait my time — hopefully that is coming up.”

‘A downer’

McCann’s fitness travails meant that he was not considered for Northern Ireland under-21 duty during the current international hiatus, albeit he has spoken to new boss John Schofield.

However, the silver lining to that is McCann will be able to enjoy uninterrupted time on the training pitch with the Pars.

Prospect: McCann in action for Northern Ireland U21s

And he remains adamant the players are still behind Grant despite their precarious position at the foot of the Championship.

“The confidence is still there,” he continued. “Obviously, the situation is a bit of a downer.

“There have been moments when we have been close — grasping at a win — and it has slipped away, but I’ve not noticed a culture of people not wanting to be there or not wanting to play for the manager.

“That’s down to the coaching staff keeping us positive.

“It’s about how you bounce back.”

