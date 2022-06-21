How does Jack Ross’ Hibs reign compare to Dundee United under Micky Mellon and Tam Courts?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How does Jack Ross’ Hibs reign compare to Dundee United under Micky Mellon and Tam Courts?

By Alan Temple
June 21 2022, 8.10am Updated: June 21 2022, 12.06pm
Comparison: Courts, Mellon and Ross

Dundee United captured their prime target to succeed Tam Courts on Monday, appointing Jack Ross as head coach on a contract until 2024.

Ross, 46, will be charged with building upon two successive seasons of progress at Tannadice.

Micky Mellon consolidated in United’s first season back in the Premiership in 2020/21, while Courts sealed fourth spot and a return to European football after a decade.

Between them, Mellon and Courts oversaw 76 league fixtures.

In his sole job in the Scottish top-flight to date, Ross took charge of 72 Premiership matches in little more than two years at the helm of Hibernian.

Courts, left, shakes hands with Ross last term

It provides serendipitous scope to compare Ross’ record to the combined efforts of Mellon and Courts.

A winning habit?

Ross took the reins at Easter Road in November 2019 and, given United were still in the Championship — on their way to promotion under Robbie Neilson — there is no direct comparison.

For the record, he took over a Hibs side in eighth spot and lifted them to seventh by the time the campaign was curtailed due to the Covid outbreak.

The 2020/21 campaign saw Ross’ Hibees finish third, a full seven points ahead of Aberdeen and 27 points ahead of United, who secured ninth spot under Mellon.

Ross was dismissed in December 2021, with Hibs sitting in seventh — albeit in the Premier Sports Cup final. At that time, Courts’ Tangerines were fourth.

Ross guided Hibs to third in his sole full season in charge

Jack Ross boasted a Premiership win percentage of 41.7% at Hibs.

Since returning to the top-flight, United’s win percentage is 28.9%.

Attacking impetus

Beyond simple Premiership placings and the reality of results, Arabs will be keen to see Ross bring more attacking fare to Tannadice this term.

In his time in charge of Hibs, Ross’ side averaged 1.3 goals per game, compared to United’s record of 0.9 goals per game over their last two seasons in the top flight.

During the 2020/21 campaign, only Rangers and Celtic scored more goals than the capital club, with Kevin Nisbet finishing as the division’s second-top scorer behind Alfredo Morelos.

Martin Boyle notched 12.

Nisbet’s form under Ross earned him Scotland recognition

St Mirren were also comfortably the most prolific side (63 goals) in the Championship as Ross led them to the title in 2017/18.

Only two sides scored more than Ross’ Sunderland team in his sole full season in charge of the Black Cats (2018/19).

Ross’ Hibs averaged 11.5 shots per game during his rein, compared to United’s 9.9 per game under Mellon and Courts.

Bringing the best out of individuals

Lewis Morgan at St Mirren; Josh Maja at Sunderland; Kevin Nisbet at Hibs — Ross has shown a propensity to get the best out of individual talents, particularly in the final third.

However, Boyle stands head-and-shoulders above the rest during Ross’ time in the Easter Road hot-seat, with the Australia internationalist — not an out-and-out striker, it must be noted — scoring 23 Premiership goals.

Former Tannadice kid Scott Allan claimed 11 assists for Ross; a particularly impressive tally given his health-related absence.

United’s Nicky Clark boasts a respectable 16 goals in the past two season by comparison, while Ilmari Niskanen and Ian Harkes jointly top the Terrors’ assist charts with just four apiece.

On the defensive

Given United have been rightly praised for their defensive solidity since their return to the Premiership, that is where you would expect the numbers to be in their favour.

A stoic streak — and the brilliance of Benji Siegrist — was the backbone of Mellon’s season of consolidation, while Courts relied often upon an excellent defensive unit last term.

As such, the Tangerines restricted their goals against to an average of 1.2 per match over the past two campaigns.

However, that is also beaten by Ross’ Hibs side, which allowed 1.1 goals against per match.

