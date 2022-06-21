LEE WILKIE: Dundee have been crying out for Gardyne move for years – it will make a huge difference to the players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have been crying out for Gardyne move for years – it will make a huge difference to the players

By Lee Wilkie
June 21 2022, 8.30am Updated: June 21 2022, 12.01pm
Dundee FC have moved into a new facility at D&A College.
Dundee FC have moved into a new facility at D&A College.

I think we’re starting to see the impact of Gordon Strachan on Dundee.

The move to a dedicated training facility like the Gardyne Campus is something the club have been crying out for for years.

To me, it feels like this is something Strachan would have insisted upon – putting things in place off the field to improve things on it.

And when I say years, I mean way back when I was coming through in the 90s.

Even back then, we’d be driving from Dens Park down to Riverside to train, setting up pitches, then taking them down again and driving back to the stadium.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan.

It wasn’t terrible but it was far from an ideal environment to produce top-level football.

You want everything on your doorstep.

Doing extra

For me as a defender, if I wanted to work on something extra with another centre-back or whoever, I just couldn’t do that unless it fitted in somehow with what was already planned.

There’s not much opportunity to do a bit extra, work on parts of your game in a top-class environment.

Now they can go work in the gym or in the pool whenever they wish, it really will open doors of opportunity for a lot of players.

And it will make a big difference to the squad.

Having a facility like that will encourage players to better themselves.

Dundee can only benefit from that.

Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins on phone calls with new boss Gary Bowyer and ‘crucial’ opportunity for Dens youngsters

