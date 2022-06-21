LEE WILKIE: Dundee have been crying out for Gardyne move for years – it will make a huge difference to the players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I think we’re starting to see the impact of Gordon Strachan on Dundee.

The move to a dedicated training facility like the Gardyne Campus is something the club have been crying out for for years.

To me, it feels like this is something Strachan would have insisted upon – putting things in place off the field to improve things on it.

And when I say years, I mean way back when I was coming through in the 90s.

Even back then, we’d be driving from Dens Park down to Riverside to train, setting up pitches, then taking them down again and driving back to the stadium.

It wasn’t terrible but it was far from an ideal environment to produce top-level football.

You want everything on your doorstep.

Doing extra

For me as a defender, if I wanted to work on something extra with another centre-back or whoever, I just couldn’t do that unless it fitted in somehow with what was already planned.

There’s not much opportunity to do a bit extra, work on parts of your game in a top-class environment.

Now they can go work in the gym or in the pool whenever they wish, it really will open doors of opportunity for a lot of players.

And it will make a big difference to the squad.

Having a facility like that will encourage players to better themselves.

Dundee can only benefit from that.