LEE WILKIE: What would be success for Jack Ross at Dundee United?

By Lee Wilkie
June 21 2022, 8.30am Updated: June 21 2022, 12.04pm
Jack Ross
Jack Ross.

Jack Ross is a good move for Dundee United and, to me, he has something to prove as a manager.

That’s a good thing for the Tangerines, I expect them to get a hungry manager.

They’ll also be getting a very good one, too.

But, I do think he will find it difficult to better last season’s league finish.

Tam Courts has set a serious benchmark with fourth place and I think it will be a tall ask right at this minute to improve upon that.

Long-term

So, what would constitute success for Ross in charge of United?

To me, it’s a long-term outlook that needs to be taken.

Dundee United fans celebrate as their club secured European football.
Dundee United fans celebrate as their club secured European football.

This season I do think that something as basic as just getting in the top six would be fine, anything above that a bonus.

Don’t forget last season was a bit of an anomaly – nobody really expected Aberdeen and Hibs to be quite so poor.

That’s not taking anything away from the Tangerines.

But I do think United have to be getting away from the routine they’ve had over the past few years of a new manager every season.

This one has to bring long-term consistency.

Say United finish sixth this season under Ross, it will look to some as a disappointment because of where they finished the year before.

Tam Courts has left Dundee United for Hungary.

But, if three or four years down the line we look back and United have been fourth, fifth, six – maybe up to third – consistently over a number of years, that’s where the success will be for Ross’s appointment.

On top of that you hopefully have Europe and cup finals etc.

Attacking football

Ross proved at Hibs he can get clubs to Hampden on a regular basis and provide good attacking football as well.

That’s a key improvement he has to make.

Last season, the end result was good but the quality of the football wasn’t always great.

One of his first jobs will be to improve the balance across the team – United have struggled with that for years now.

Dundee United struggled for goals at times last season despite adding the league’s top scorer midway through the campaign.

People are probably fed up hearing me say it but it’s an issue that needs fixing.

Do that and United fans will be delighted with their new manager.

After being announced yesterday, Ross is already on to a winner.

Turning down the chance to manage Dundee and then rocking up at Tannadice just a few weeks later?

United fans will be loving that and, no doubt, milking it.

Dundee fans will be hoping he’s a complete failure, United fans hoping he’s the best-ever – just life in this city, I guess!

To be fair to the Dark Blues, they’ve ended up with a really good manager and so have United.

Timing

Jack Ross.
Jack Ross.

Jack Ross is no mug and will see the potential in Dundee United right now.

He’ll be out to prove that Hibs were wrong to get rid of him last season.

It may be a difficult task to better last season’s fourth-place but, for man and club, the timing couldn’t be better for United and Jack Ross.

