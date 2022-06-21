Wemyss Ware: Fife pottery receives a royal thank you for Platinum Jubilee goblet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Wemyss Ware: Fife pottery receives a royal thank you for Platinum Jubilee goblet

By Claire Warrender
June 21 2022, 8.46am Updated: June 21 2022, 12.15pm
Wemyss Ware Platinum Jubilee goblet
Wemyss Ware sent a goblet for the Platinum Jubilee.

A Fife pottery that counts Elton John among its fans has received a thank you letter on behalf of The Queen following the Platinum Jubilee.

Griselda Hill Pottery sent a rare goblet to commemorate the historic royal occasion at the start of June.

The pottery makes the world-famous Wemyss Ware, including highly sought-after cats, pigs and rabbits, at its premises in Ceres.

Three of the Wemyss Ware goblets showing the pattern on all sides.

And it produced a limited edition piece to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

The Queen received the first one and there are 69 others for sale.

Each of them feature the famous Wemyss Ware cabbage roses, as well as forget-me-nots.

In her reply, lady-in-waiting Susan Hussey said the Queen had great pleasure in accepting the gift.

On Windsor Castle-headed notepaper, she said: “The Queen was glad to see the photograph of the goblet’s production team and thanks you all for continuing the tradition of creating a special Wemyss Ware piece to mark this historic occasion.”

The letter from The Queen’s lady-in-waiting.

And Griselda is delighted with the letter.

“Wasn’t that nice? We’re so pleased with it,” she said.

“It came so quickly as well. It was written on the Jubilee weekend, which is amazing.”

Rush on sleeping piglets after Antiques Roadshow

Elton John is known to be a fan of Wemyss Ware, particularly the less-known sleeping piglets.

And Griselda received a rush of orders when a rare example appeared on the Antiques Roadshow recently.

“We only had three in stock and they went right away,” she said.

“Then we had a scramble to make more because people were ordering them.

“When these sleeping piglets go to auction they go really high.”

One sold for £8,600 in 2004.

Wemyss Ware for other royal occasions

Wemyss Ware was first produced in Kirkcaldy in 1882 and Griselda Hill took over in 1985.

She has since produced several unique or limited edition pieces to celebrate royal occasions.

These include a loving cup for the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday and a goblet to mark Prince Charles’s 70th birthday.

The company also made goblets to celebrate the weddings of Princes William and Harry.

And it makes prize plaques for winners of the wrestling competitions at Ceres Highland Games, which takes place this weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier