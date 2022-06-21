Wemyss Ware: Fife pottery receives a royal thank you for Platinum Jubilee goblet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife pottery that counts Elton John among its fans has received a thank you letter on behalf of The Queen following the Platinum Jubilee.

Griselda Hill Pottery sent a rare goblet to commemorate the historic royal occasion at the start of June.

The pottery makes the world-famous Wemyss Ware, including highly sought-after cats, pigs and rabbits, at its premises in Ceres.

And it produced a limited edition piece to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

The Queen received the first one and there are 69 others for sale.

Each of them feature the famous Wemyss Ware cabbage roses, as well as forget-me-nots.

In her reply, lady-in-waiting Susan Hussey said the Queen had great pleasure in accepting the gift.

On Windsor Castle-headed notepaper, she said: “The Queen was glad to see the photograph of the goblet’s production team and thanks you all for continuing the tradition of creating a special Wemyss Ware piece to mark this historic occasion.”

And Griselda is delighted with the letter.

“Wasn’t that nice? We’re so pleased with it,” she said.

“It came so quickly as well. It was written on the Jubilee weekend, which is amazing.”

Rush on sleeping piglets after Antiques Roadshow

Elton John is known to be a fan of Wemyss Ware, particularly the less-known sleeping piglets.

And Griselda received a rush of orders when a rare example appeared on the Antiques Roadshow recently.

“We only had three in stock and they went right away,” she said.

“Then we had a scramble to make more because people were ordering them.

“When these sleeping piglets go to auction they go really high.”

One sold for £8,600 in 2004.

Wemyss Ware for other royal occasions

Wemyss Ware was first produced in Kirkcaldy in 1882 and Griselda Hill took over in 1985.

She has since produced several unique or limited edition pieces to celebrate royal occasions.

These include a loving cup for the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday and a goblet to mark Prince Charles’s 70th birthday.

The company also made goblets to celebrate the weddings of Princes William and Harry.

And it makes prize plaques for winners of the wrestling competitions at Ceres Highland Games, which takes place this weekend.