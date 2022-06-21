Partnership sets up new venture for Dundee renewables specialist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee-based offshore wind specialist has teamed up with an international energy firm to create a new venture.

Port of Dundee firm Coast Renewables has joined forces with international energy logistics provider Peterson Energy Logistics to set up Coast Offshore.

It will combine Peterson’s 50 years of energy logistics experience with Coast Renewable’s experience in providing full turn-key solutions to the onshore wind sector.

Coast Offshore will be led by Michael Leitch as managing director.

‘Strong and successful collaboration’

In addition to marine management, warehousing, stevedoring and customs formalities, Coast Offshore will provide technical solutions for offshore wind farms.

It also has the geographical footprint and transferrable skills to support the construction and installation of floating wind projects.

Mark Robson, managing director of Coast Renewables, said: “Coast are really pleased to have found partners, and friends, in Peterson to take this venture forward.

“We look forward to a strong and successful collaboration to support the offshore wind sector.

“This is truly an exciting time to be in offshore wind and we can’t wait to discuss the opportunities further with our valued and new customers.”

With its partners based across the UK, Coast Offshore is well-placed to support both existing and new wind farms around the UK.

Coast Offshore has ‘great potential’

Sarah Moore, chief executive of Peterson Energy Logistics, said: “We see great potential for the Coast Offshore joint venture.

“The combination of wind-specific experience, coupled with our own expertise in marine logistics, ensures we can deliver the integrated solutions clients are looking for.”

Coast Renewables, based at Port of Dundee, was established in 2013. The firm specialises in the construction, maintenance and service of wind turbines.

The firm has worked on major projects for some of the biggest turbine manufacturers and energy firms such as SSE and EDF Renewables.

Last year, it won a major contract to service EDF’s wind turbines in the UK for the next three years.

Mr Robson said that could take the company’s workforce to 60 staff.