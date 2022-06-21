Partnership sets up new venture for Dundee renewables specialist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Partnership sets up new venture for Dundee renewables specialist

By Gavin Harper
June 21 2022, 9.00am Updated: June 21 2022, 12.28pm
Port of Dundee firm Coast Renewables has entered into a new venture, Coast Offshore.
Port of Dundee firm Coast Renewables has entered into a new venture, Coast Offshore.

A Dundee-based offshore wind specialist has teamed up with an international energy firm to create a new venture.

Port of Dundee firm Coast Renewables has joined forces with international energy logistics provider Peterson Energy Logistics to set up Coast Offshore.

It will combine Peterson’s 50 years of energy logistics experience with Coast Renewable’s experience in providing full turn-key solutions to the onshore wind sector.

Coast Offshore will be led by Michael Leitch as managing director.

‘Strong and successful collaboration’

In addition to marine management, warehousing, stevedoring and customs formalities, Coast Offshore will provide technical solutions for offshore wind farms.

It also has the geographical footprint and transferrable skills to support the construction and installation of floating wind projects.

Mark Robson, managing director of Coast Renewables, said: “Coast are really pleased to have found partners, and friends, in Peterson to take this venture forward.

Coast Offshore managing director Michael Leitch and Mark Robson, managing director of Coast Renewables, with Jason Hendry and Sarah Moore of Peterson Energy Logistics.
Coast Offshore managing director Michael Leitch and Mark Robson, managing director of Coast Renewables, with Jason Hendry and Sarah Moore of Peterson Energy Logistics.

“We look forward to a strong and successful collaboration to support the offshore wind sector.

“This is truly an exciting time to be in offshore wind and we can’t wait to discuss the opportunities further with our valued and new customers.”

With its partners based across the UK, Coast Offshore is well-placed to support both existing and new wind farms around the UK.

Coast Offshore has ‘great potential’

Sarah Moore, chief executive of Peterson Energy Logistics, said: “We see great potential for the Coast Offshore joint venture.

“The combination of wind-specific experience, coupled with our own expertise in marine logistics, ensures we can deliver the integrated solutions clients are looking for.”

Coast Renewables, based at Port of Dundee, was established in 2013. The firm specialises in the construction, maintenance and service of wind turbines.

Coast Renewables managing director Mark Robson and recruitment director Carolyn McLaren.
Coast Renewables managing director Mark Robson and recruitment director Carolyn McLaren.

The firm has worked on major projects for some of the biggest turbine manufacturers and energy firms such as SSE and EDF Renewables.

Last year, it won a major contract to service EDF’s wind turbines in the UK for the next three years.

Mr Robson said that could take the company’s workforce to 60 staff.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]