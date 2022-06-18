Jack Ross would be ‘a good fit’ for Dundee United says former Tannadice ace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross would be ‘a good fit’ as Dundee United manager and represents an ‘exciting’ prospect for the Tannadice faithful.

That is the view of former Tangerines defender Mark Wilson.

Ross, 48, held positive talks with United chiefs last week and negotiations are at an advanced stage.

It is hoped the former Hibernian boss will be in place ahead of the Terrors reporting for pre-season training on Thursday morning.

And Wilson, who made 157 appearances for United over two spells, reckons his old club have set their sights on the right man.

He told Sky Sports: “I think United have an opportunity, with Jack Ross there and available.

“I think he’d be a great manager to get in. United fans would be excited by that appointment.

“Most of us would agree that Jack was dealt with in a harsh way at Hibs when he got to the [Premier Sports] Cup final last season — getting sacked before that.

“There was still a lot of good work to be done there.

“As a manager, his stock is still pretty high and he has been mentioned for every job that has come up.

“But I think he’d look at Dundee United as a sound project, with an American owner [Mark Ogren], fourth place [last season] and European football.

“It’d be a good fit for Jack Ross.”

‘Know-how’

However, Wilson acknowledges that Ross faces a challenge to better the efforts of Tam Courts, who guided United to European qualification for the first time in a decade in his sole season in charge.

Courts has taken the reins at Hungarian side Budapest Honved after leaving Tannadice ‘by mutual consent’ last Tuesday.

Wilson added: “You wouldn’t expect Hibs or Aberdeen to be as poor — or have as poor a finish — as they did last season.

“It’ll be very difficult to improve on what Tam Courts did.

“But Jack Ross, with his resources and contacts, especially down south, will have enough know-how to bring quality players to that United side.”