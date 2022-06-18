Kidical Mass comes to Dundee — so what does this cycling ‘protest’ ride want to achieve?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Kidical Mass comes to Dundee — so what does this cycling ‘protest’ ride want to achieve?

By Richard Rooney
June 18 2022, 2.57pm Updated: June 18 2022, 3.05pm
Some of the kids who took part in Saturday's Kidical Mass ride in Dundee.
A worldwide cycling movement has arrived in Dundee, with a promise to increase pressure on local authorities to create more safe spaces for children to ride their bikes.

Around 30 people of all ages joined the city’s first “Kidical Mass” ride on Saturday morning, enjoying an easy ride along Riverside before gathering at Dundee Cycling Hub near the V&A.

Lillian Marra, 3, with mum Claire Dufour.

The ride was organised by Dundee Cycling Forum. Group chair Russell Pepper said it was a gentle introduction to what could become a more high-profile campaign for better and safer cycling infrastructure.

He said: “Today was kind of a protest for providing safe space for kids to cycle. We just did a very nice, short, easy one to begin with just to see if there was interest. We’ve had a pretty big group today so that was good.”

Russell said most of the parties who contested the recent council elections had strong manifesto commitments to investing in active travel in Dundee, and Kidical Mass can become another way to press councillors to deliver on their pledges.

He added: “Hopefully, in the future, we can do more rides and take a bit of road space and make the point that there’s not enough space for kids or anyone to cycle in Dundee really.

“The manifesto looks really good and they are elected on the basis of that manifesto. So we’re just hopeful that can actually turn into actual actions.”

Some of those who took part in the first Kidical Mass bike ride in Dundee. Photo: David Martin

Saturday’s ride was led out by local e-trike cyclist Valentine Scarlett, and prizes were handed out before the children enjoyed the rest of the morning playing at Dundee’s urban beach.

To find out more about Dundee Cycling Forum and future Kidical Mass rides, visit dundeecycling.co.uk.

