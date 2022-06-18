Kidical Mass comes to Dundee — so what does this cycling ‘protest’ ride want to achieve?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A worldwide cycling movement has arrived in Dundee, with a promise to increase pressure on local authorities to create more safe spaces for children to ride their bikes.

Around 30 people of all ages joined the city’s first “Kidical Mass” ride on Saturday morning, enjoying an easy ride along Riverside before gathering at Dundee Cycling Hub near the V&A.

The ride was organised by Dundee Cycling Forum. Group chair Russell Pepper said it was a gentle introduction to what could become a more high-profile campaign for better and safer cycling infrastructure.

He said: “Today was kind of a protest for providing safe space for kids to cycle. We just did a very nice, short, easy one to begin with just to see if there was interest. We’ve had a pretty big group today so that was good.”

Russell said most of the parties who contested the recent council elections had strong manifesto commitments to investing in active travel in Dundee, and Kidical Mass can become another way to press councillors to deliver on their pledges.

Nice family groups coming through for the #Dundee #Kidicalmass ! Big thanks to all the folk who made it along! pic.twitter.com/AuSCa3MiWH — Dundee Cycling Forum (@dundeecycling) June 18, 2022

He added: “Hopefully, in the future, we can do more rides and take a bit of road space and make the point that there’s not enough space for kids or anyone to cycle in Dundee really.

“The manifesto looks really good and they are elected on the basis of that manifesto. So we’re just hopeful that can actually turn into actual actions.”

Saturday’s ride was led out by local e-trike cyclist Valentine Scarlett, and prizes were handed out before the children enjoyed the rest of the morning playing at Dundee’s urban beach.

To find out more about Dundee Cycling Forum and future Kidical Mass rides, visit dundeecycling.co.uk.