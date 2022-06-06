Me and my bike: Watch Dundee cyclist Valentine get back on wheels after horror crash thanks to e-trike ‘Molly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Me and my bike: Watch Dundee cyclist Valentine get back on wheels after horror crash thanks to e-trike ‘Molly’

By Peter John Meiklem
June 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 6 2022, 9.21am

Retired social worker and academic Valentine Scarlett was on a bike ride in the Angus countryside in 2020 when disaster struck.

Coasting down a hill on her e-bike, she misjudged the road, sending her hurtling over the bars.

“I was going down a hill. It’s probably to do with the way my brain works. I thought, ‘Let’s just take it’. So I took it.

“But unfortunately at the bottom of the hill the road went one way and I went the other way.”

The now-65-year-old broke her clavicle, damaged her hip and knocked herself unconscious.

She spent a week in hospital as doctors treated her injuries.

For many, the accident would have marked the end of their cycling days.

But not for Valentine.

“I wanted to get back out on the road. And I discovered e-trikes existed.

“It never occurred to me not to get back on. That’s just not in my make-up.”

Meet Molly the e-trike

Valentine bought her first e-trike soon after, rekindling her passion for the sport and method of transport.

I spoke to her for Bike Week 2022.

Valentine grins at her e-trike’s distinctive blue frame, complete with stick on butterflies and a saltire.

“She’s Molly, after my gran, who was a feisty wee woman who liked her gin.”

Valentine with her e-trike Molly.
Valentine with her e-trike Molly.

Valentine has had lifelong issues with her mental health. The accident contributed to a particularly bad spell.

But cycling helped her to come out the other side.

“It was a sense of being a regular person. My husband David used to take me out after I had got Molly. He had to slow down quite a bit.

“But it was wonderful cycling through Invergowrie, Camperdown and Templeton Woods.

“It was just so lovely being able to see the countryside. Just being a regular cyclist again.”

New friends in Bike Week 2022

Bike Week 2022’s theme is local community. That’s something Valentine, and her fellow cyclists across the city, already know a lot about.

Molly has helped bring new people into Valentine’s life, as well as getting her where she needs to go.

“I am a member of the Dundee Cycling Forum and they are brilliant. I am a very vociferous member of the forum.”

She fights for better cycle parking spaces and segregated cycle lanes.

But she also credits the group with creating the kind of community and support that helps as much with mental and physical health issues, as with supporting cycling infrastructure.

“They’re such a support. They really are.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]