EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea and Scotland star Billy Gilmour in surprise appearance at Perthshire charity match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea and Scotland star Billy Gilmour in surprise appearance at Perthshire charity match

By George Cran
June 18 2022, 3.47pm
Scotland and Chelsea star Billy Gilmour took in a charity football match in Stanley, Perthshire. Gilmour is pictured with Stanley Amateurs' Kenny Alexander (left) and Alfie Alexander. Credit: Stuart Cowper.
Scotland and Chelsea star Billy Gilmour took in a charity football match in Stanley, Perthshire. Gilmour is pictured with Stanley Amateurs' Kenny Alexander (left) and Alfie Alexander. Credit: Stuart Cowper.

Scotland star Billy Gilmour made a surprise visit to the Perthshire village of Stanley today.

Fresh from signing a new contract with Club World Cup holders Chelsea and winning his 15th Scotland cap, Gilmour was on hand to help raise funds for a Blairgowrie charity.

The match saw Stanley Amateurs take on a team of former players to raise money for Mantalk, a mental health charity.

The two Stanley Amateur teams ahead of kick-off. Credit: Stuart Cowper.

Twenty-one-year-old Gilmour, originally from Ayrshire, is a regular visitor to the village to see family friends.

Stanley Amateurs’ Kenny Alexander, his wife Trudi and their family have known the extended Gilmour family since they met on holiday in Turkey several years ago.

Billy said briefly: “I have often visited Stanley and I really enjoy coming to the area.”

‘Raring to go’

Gilmour played 28 times at Norwich last season as a disappointing loan spell ended with relegation from the Premier League.

Chelsea, though, have since moved to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge to 2024 and he won Scotland cap No 15 in Armenia on Tuesday.

Busy signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans at the match, Gilmour only had time for a quick word, saying of the campaign just ended: “I’ve had a busy time but I am already raring to go for the new season.”

Gilmour is pictured with Stanley Amateurs’ Kenny Alexander. Credit: Stuart Cowper

Billy took a keen interest in the Stanley Amateurs v Stanley Ex-Players match with Kenny Alexander adding: “It was great of Billy and his folks to attend.

“I have known them for some time and it’s super that they have helped raise funds not only for Stanley Amateurs but a mental health charity in Mantalk.”

Mantalk is a mental health charity based in Blairgowrie dedicated to helping men who are struggling with their mental health, addictions and any other issues.

They can be contacted on mantalk2021@gmail.com or via their Facebook page.

St Johnstone fans react as Callum Hendry pens emotional farewell to Perth club and joins Salford City

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]