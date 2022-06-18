EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea and Scotland star Billy Gilmour in surprise appearance at Perthshire charity match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland star Billy Gilmour made a surprise visit to the Perthshire village of Stanley today.

Fresh from signing a new contract with Club World Cup holders Chelsea and winning his 15th Scotland cap, Gilmour was on hand to help raise funds for a Blairgowrie charity.

The match saw Stanley Amateurs take on a team of former players to raise money for Mantalk, a mental health charity.

Twenty-one-year-old Gilmour, originally from Ayrshire, is a regular visitor to the village to see family friends.

Stanley Amateurs’ Kenny Alexander, his wife Trudi and their family have known the extended Gilmour family since they met on holiday in Turkey several years ago.

Billy said briefly: “I have often visited Stanley and I really enjoy coming to the area.”

‘Raring to go’

Gilmour played 28 times at Norwich last season as a disappointing loan spell ended with relegation from the Premier League.

Chelsea, though, have since moved to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge to 2024 and he won Scotland cap No 15 in Armenia on Tuesday.

Busy signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans at the match, Gilmour only had time for a quick word, saying of the campaign just ended: “I’ve had a busy time but I am already raring to go for the new season.”

Billy took a keen interest in the Stanley Amateurs v Stanley Ex-Players match with Kenny Alexander adding: “It was great of Billy and his folks to attend.

“I have known them for some time and it’s super that they have helped raise funds not only for Stanley Amateurs but a mental health charity in Mantalk.”

Mantalk is a mental health charity based in Blairgowrie dedicated to helping men who are struggling with their mental health, addictions and any other issues.

They can be contacted on mantalk2021@gmail.com or via their Facebook page.