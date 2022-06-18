Police probe after woman, 33, sexually assaulted at Dronley Woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police probe after woman, 33, sexually assaulted at Dronley Woods

By Neil Henderson
June 18 2022, 4.36pm Updated: June 18 2022, 5.51pm
Police in Dundee are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted at a beauty spot north of the city.

The attack happened  while the woman was visiting Dronley Woods at around 7.15pm on Thursday, June 16..

The 33-year-old was exercising in the area when a man approached her.

He’s described as white, around 5”11, of medium build and between 28 and 35 years of age.

Officers investigating say he also has short brown hair and a ginger straggly beard.

At the time of the attack the man was wearing a dark coloured top and dark coloured jogging bottoms or jeans.

Police investigating the incident have confirmed the assault was sexually motivated.

They are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente from West Bell Street Police Office said: “This incident has left the woman shaken, but thankfully physically unharmed.

“We are keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may have seen the suspect, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on101 quoting incident number 3492 of June 16 2022.”

