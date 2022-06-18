Police probe after woman, 33, sexually assaulted at Dronley Woods

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Dundee are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted at a beauty spot north of the city.

The attack happened while the woman was visiting Dronley Woods at around 7.15pm on Thursday, June 16..

The 33-year-old was exercising in the area when a man approached her.

He’s described as white, around 5”11, of medium build and between 28 and 35 years of age.

Officers investigating say he also has short brown hair and a ginger straggly beard.

At the time of the attack the man was wearing a dark coloured top and dark coloured jogging bottoms or jeans.

Police investigating the incident have confirmed the assault was sexually motivated.

They are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente from West Bell Street Police Office said: “This incident has left the woman shaken, but thankfully physically unharmed.

“We are keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may have seen the suspect, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on101 quoting incident number 3492 of June 16 2022.”