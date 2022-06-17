Man and dog rescued after getting stuck in mud near Tay Road Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and his dog have been rescued by Dundee firefighters after becoming stuck in mud near the Tay Road Bridge.

The alarm was raised by a passer-by just before 10am on Friday.

It is understood the dog became trapped in mud first and the man then got into difficulty while attempting a rescue during low tide.

The pair – who are believed to have been uninjured – were eventually helped to safety by a crew using ladders.

Man got stuck while trying to rescue dog

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We were alerted by the fire service that a man was in difficulty in the mud in the River Tay, close to the Tay Road Bridge.

“It seems the man got into difficulty while attempting to rescue his dog, which had already become stuck in the mud.

“Coastguard crews and Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews were launched.

“However, when they got there the fire service had been successful in freeing the pair from the mud.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from a member of the public who had spotted the man in the mud.

“We sent two fire appliances along with two river rescue boat.

“The boats weren’t required as fire crews using ladders managed to free the man and the dog from the mud.

“It seems they were both safe and well.”