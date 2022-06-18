Red Hackle stirs the emotions in Perth Black Watch reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Red Hackle stirs the emotions in Perth Black Watch reunion

By Graham Brown
June 18 2022, 5.14pm
Post Thumbnail

The Black Watch family joined together in Perth for a return to form of the historic regiment’s annual reunion.

And it brought the stirring sight of the Red Hackle being proudly worn for a Fair City parade to the regiment’s spiritual home at Balhousie Castle.

Perth and District Pipe Band led the march from Barossa Place to the castle.

There, veterans, families and serving personnel enjoyed an afternoon of reminiscing and entertainment.

Royal links marked

And the regiment’s close association with The Queen was celebrated in Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee year.

The event was organised by Major Ronnie Proctor and Major John Monteith of the Black Watch Association.

Major Proctor said it was a great chance to bring association members together again after the pandemic.

“The 2019 reunion was a special occasion because it marked the 100th anniversary of the Black Watch Association,” said Ronnie.

“We did manage to hold one last year, but didn’t get a great attendance due to the pandemic situation.

“And we have tried to encourage guys from the Black Watch battalion up at Fort George to get involved in the reunion and the association.

“They are the future.

“When we are on the parade ground in the sky we hope we can count on them to keep the good work of the association going.

“It continues to give welfare, comradeship and benevolence to veterans and their families and we must make sure that continues.”

International audience

Ronnie said: “We also have a live Zoom link which we did last year and it was quite successful.

“It means we can welcome Black Watch veterans from all over the world to be part of the reunion.

“And we put together a special slide show covering the Queen’s reign.

“A Black Watch contingent was part of the parade at the coronation.

“The 1st Battalion were in Korea and some men came back from there to be part of it.

Black Watch
Men of the Black Watch who took part in The Queen’s coronation. Pic: Black Watch Association.

“Of all those who took part in that historic occasion there are only two from the Black Watch remaining.

“General Andrew Watson, who lives in London was adjutant of the 2nd Battalion.

“And Ken Prescott, who lives in Ardersier, was a Sergeant at the time and became a Regimental Sergeant Major.

“They are both now around 96. So while they couldn’t make the reunion we were proud to remember the part they played in representing the Black Watch on that day.”

The Queen last visited Balhousie Castle in 2012.

Ronnie added: “The pandemic has certainly had an impact – we have lost some of our older veterans and some are still uncertain about travelling far.

“Our branches in London and Scotland are holding their own, but we will always do what we can to encourage more interest.”

More pictures from the Black Watch reunion in Perth.

Perth and District Pipes and Drums march down Barossa Place and Balhousie Street in Perth to the Black Watch Museum. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Black Watch veterans at the Black Watch Museum. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Drum Major Kenny Forbes leading the Perth and District Pipes and Drums and Black Watch veterans down Barossa Place and Balhousie Street in Perth to the Black Watch Museum. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Alistair Duthie, pipe major tunes up. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Robert McLaren puts on his black watch hat before the parade.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Gordons School of Dancing Montrose put on a show of highland dancing. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The public take pictures as the parade arrives. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Lee Fitzpatrick, Leading Drummer prepares for the march. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The girls at Gordons School of Dancing Montrose prepare for their dance. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Emily Beveridge, 17, of Gordons School of Dancing Montrose. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Gordons School of Dancing Montrose perform during todays event. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Perth and District Pipes and Drums march down Barossa Place and Balhousie Street in Perth to the Black Watch. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Gordons School of Dancing Montrose put on a show of highland dancing. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Black Watch veterans march down Barossa Place and Balhousie Street in Perth to the Black Watch Museum. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Gordons School of Dancing Montrose put on a show of highland dancing at the Black Watch Museum. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

