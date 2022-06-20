Jack Ross appointed new Dundee United manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross appointed new Dundee United manager

By Alan Temple
June 20 2022, 5.33pm Updated: June 21 2022, 9.22am
Dundee United's new manager, Jack Ross
New man: Ross

Jack Ross has been named the new manager of Dundee United.

The former Hibernian boss has penned a two-year deal and succeeds Tam Courts, who departed the club ‘by mutual consent’ last Tuesday and has since been named head coach of Budapest Honved.

His staff will consist of Liam Fox, Adam Asghar and incoming goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe.

Ross, 46, has been out of work since being dismissed by the Hibees last December and was in contention for the vacancy at Dundee on both occasions that job was available in recent months.

However, United succeeded in tempting him to the other side of Tannadice Street.

He becomes the club’s fourth permanent manager in two years following the exits of Robbie Neilson and Micky Mellon.

Jack Ross offered support to James McPake
Ross will embark on a Europa Conference League campaign with United

Ross told United’s official website: “I’ve had offers from Scotland, England and overseas to return to work but I haven’t had that real buzz of excitement that you need to go in and do a good job.

“In all the conversations I’ve had with the club, I’ve felt that buzz and excitement. I firmly believe I’ve been given a fantastic opportunity at a terrific football club.

“What we did last year was brilliant, but the challenge is to deliver consistent success to the club.”

Ross will be charged with building on United’s fine fourth-placed finish in the Premiership last season, while overseeing progress in cup competitions.

During his two years at Hibs, Ross finished third in the top-flight in 2019/20 and reached the finals of the Scottish Cup and Premier Sports Cup — albeit he was sacked before getting the opportunity to oversee the latter.

He also reached Wembley twice during a 17-month stint in charge of Sunderland in League One, losing out in agonising fashion in the playoff final against Charlton and succumbing to Portsmouth in the FA Trophy final.

Ross won the 2017/18 Championship with St Mirren, having cut his teeth in management with Alloa.

‘Exciting’

The former St Mirren and Clyde defender also served as under-20s boss at Hearts, where he worked alongside current United assistant Liam Fox, and Dumbarton.

United sporting director Tony Asghar said: “Jack Ross is one of the best managers we could have brought to the club. We’re delighted he’s here.

“He’s vastly experienced, he knows how to plan and build a squad.

“We have been working through a strategic plan for the last three and half years and this is an exciting part of that journey.

“We are building a good young squad that is balanced with experience with an aim to continually get into the top six and challenge in cup competitions.”

Everything you need to know about Jack Ross as Dundee United appointment nears — and why Tannadice is the perfect fit

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]