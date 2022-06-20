Jack Ross appointed new Dundee United manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross has been named the new manager of Dundee United.

The former Hibernian boss has penned a two-year deal and succeeds Tam Courts, who departed the club ‘by mutual consent’ last Tuesday and has since been named head coach of Budapest Honved.

His staff will consist of Liam Fox, Adam Asghar and incoming goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe.

Ross, 46, has been out of work since being dismissed by the Hibees last December and was in contention for the vacancy at Dundee on both occasions that job was available in recent months.

However, United succeeded in tempting him to the other side of Tannadice Street.

He becomes the club’s fourth permanent manager in two years following the exits of Robbie Neilson and Micky Mellon.

Ross told United’s official website: “I’ve had offers from Scotland, England and overseas to return to work but I haven’t had that real buzz of excitement that you need to go in and do a good job.

“In all the conversations I’ve had with the club, I’ve felt that buzz and excitement. I firmly believe I’ve been given a fantastic opportunity at a terrific football club.

“What we did last year was brilliant, but the challenge is to deliver consistent success to the club.”

Ross will be charged with building on United’s fine fourth-placed finish in the Premiership last season, while overseeing progress in cup competitions.

During his two years at Hibs, Ross finished third in the top-flight in 2019/20 and reached the finals of the Scottish Cup and Premier Sports Cup — albeit he was sacked before getting the opportunity to oversee the latter.

He also reached Wembley twice during a 17-month stint in charge of Sunderland in League One, losing out in agonising fashion in the playoff final against Charlton and succumbing to Portsmouth in the FA Trophy final.

Ross won the 2017/18 Championship with St Mirren, having cut his teeth in management with Alloa.

‘Exciting’

The former St Mirren and Clyde defender also served as under-20s boss at Hearts, where he worked alongside current United assistant Liam Fox, and Dumbarton.

United sporting director Tony Asghar said: “Jack Ross is one of the best managers we could have brought to the club. We’re delighted he’s here.

“He’s vastly experienced, he knows how to plan and build a squad.

“We have been working through a strategic plan for the last three and half years and this is an exciting part of that journey.

“We are building a good young squad that is balanced with experience with an aim to continually get into the top six and challenge in cup competitions.”