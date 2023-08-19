How Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation safeguarded Foundation Park ‘before spending a penny’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

How Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation safeguarded Foundation Park ‘before spending a penny’

The DUSF intend to support concrete projects that will outlast ownership models.

Ged Bell, right, shares a joke with Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
Bell, right, shares a joke with Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: Paul Reid.
By Alan Temple

The renovations at the newly-christened Foundation Park are the culmination of six years of hard graft.

That is the view of Ged Bell, part of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) steering committee.

DUSF were created in 2017 as a vehicle to safeguard the football club amid the uncertainty during the latter days of the Eddie Thompson era.

From a founding membership of 50 fans, the group now boasts around 2,200 pledgers committed to supporting and financing “bricks and mortar” projects that are guaranteed to benefit United in the long-term.

And the work at the ground formerly known as Gussie Park fits the bill, with DUSF contributing a staggering £382,000 towards the academy and woman’s football facility — and £523,000 in the club, fans’ projects and charities, overall.

It was renamed “Foundation Park” to reflect those efforts, as a new main stand was unveiled on Thursday morning.

“This is something we have worked towards, basically since the DUSF inception six years ago,” beamed Bell.

“This is the culmination of so much hard work among the members, and the club, to bring this fantastic facility to fruition. For our members, there should be a lot of pride to get to this stage.

“We’ve always been known for being a community, family club and having a facility like this in the heart of Dundee can only strengthen that community feel.

“It’s not a remote facility — it’s in the shadow of Tannadice and those kids can look across and have that dream of one day playing there.”

Independence

DUSF enjoy a positive relationship with United chief Mark Ogren but the organisation enjoys complete independence; a very deliberate stance.

The group has never sought any form of shareholding or internal influence.

Instead, it has complete autonomy and aims to support projects that will aid United, regardless of the future ownership model.

That is reflected in the assurances DUSF sought prior to handing over a penny.

Ged Bell and Mark Ogren cut the ribbon at Foundation Park
Bell and Mark Ogren cut the ribbon at Foundation Park. Image: Paul Reid.

“One thing we ensured before investing in this project was that Foundation Park would always be a Dundee United club facility,” explained Bell.

“On behalf of our members, we took legal advice to ensure the tenure of this facility before we put a penny of our members’ money into it.

“We know this will be used, in the long-term, as a Dundee United academy and women’s team asset.”

What next?

So what next for DUSF as membership continues to grow and their efforts bear visible fruits?

Dundee United's new-look Foundation Park
The new-look Foundation Park. Image: Paul Reid

“That’s a very easy question; our members will decide,” smiled Bell. “We will sit down and have a think before approaching our members, probably at the next AGM — get feedback from them and see how we move forward.

“Our strap-line is “celebrate our past, ensure our future” and, while it may sound a little gimmicky, everything we do aligns to that.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at the recent Dunfermline game.
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren is open to selling Dundee United - 'boys oot there'…
Mark Ogren, Feddinch site.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren sells St Andrews golf resort in £7m deal
Mark Ogren, left, and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Mark Ogren: Why Jim Goodwin is the right man to revive Dundee United despite…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's penalty pain and United's audience with Ogren
Miller Thomson is keen to replicate Dundee United team-mate Kai Fotheringham's loan success. Image: SNS.
Miller Thomson aims to take Kai Fotheringham route back to Dundee United via Montrose…
Dundee United's Ollie Denham strides forward at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United youngster remains 'part of our plans' after baptism of…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ogren in 'of course I would have done things differently' admission as…
Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United holds off Ewan Otoo of Dunfermline.
Dundee United v Dunfermline the standout tie from SPFL Trust Trophy draw
McAlpine produced a man of the match performance in his testimonial game against Tottenham. Image: DC Thomson.
Hamish McAlpine testimonial went from Spurs and sausages to Michael Marra and Leo Sayer
Mark Ogren, right, as Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano looks on.
4 priorities for Mark Ogren as Dundee United owner spends week in Scotland

Conversation