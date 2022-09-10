The White House: £3 million home has one of St Andrews’ biggest gardens By Jack McKeown September 10 2022, 7.52am Updated: September 10 2022, 8.16am 0 The White House has one of St Andrews' biggest private gardens. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Property 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife bungalows New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins 1 Dundee house prices are up 25% but property boss insists there won’t be a… 0 Angus planners pave way for new homes on site of former Carmyllie slate quarry 0 7 ways Nicola Sturgeon promises to tackle cost of living as rent freeze announced Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end… 0 St Andrews student sleeps in tent amid town's housing crisis 0 Rubbish-filled Fife house sells for more than double asking price 1 Beautiful New England style house in the heart of Comrie on sale for £925k 0 House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area? More from The Courier Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to… 0 Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain 0 Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit 0 Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in… 0