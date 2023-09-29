Montrose woman raffling off £200k house in £5 competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose woman raffling off £200k house in £5 competition

By Ben MacDonald
Katie Barker (middle) with brother Kevin and sister-in-law Lucy outside the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the competition
Katie Barker (middle) with brother Kevin and sister-in-law Lucy outside the Montrose house being raffled. Image: Katie Barker

A Montrose woman is selling off her four-bedroom house in an online raffle.

Katie Barker is offering tickets to win the Swan Avenue property, said to be valued at more than £200,000, for just £5 each.

The raffle is being run by her company, Kilted Competitions.

It is the biggest prize to be offered by the firm since its inception in 2021.

Katie told The Courier: “The house was going to be advertised online, but the night before we decided it was too good an opportunity to miss.

“I’d love to change one of our Kilties’ lives and let them experience this amazing home and live the dream by winning it for a fiver.”

The outside of the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the online competition
The four-bedroom house is said to be valued at more than £200,000. Image: Katie Barker

The house has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, spacious living room and downstairs toilet.

There are four bedrooms, including one with an en-suite, and a separate family bathroom.

There are gardens to the front and back of the house and the property offers views of the Angus countryside.

The house also comes with a top-of-the-range garden studio featuring underfloor heating.

The bight living room of the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the online competition
The bright and spacious living room. Image: Katie Barker
One of the bedrooms of the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the online competition, currently being used as a second lounge
The downstairs bedroom is being used as a second lounge. Image: Katie Barker
The modern kitchen and dining area of the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the online competition
The kitchen and dining area. Image: Katie Barker
The master bedroom of the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the online competition
The master bedroom. Image: Katie Barker
One of the other bedrooms of the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the online competition
Another of the three bedrooms found upstairs. Image: Katie Barker

As well as the house, the lucky winner will receive £5,000.

Kilted Competitions will also donate £5,000 to a charity of the winner’s choosing.

The winner can also select to take a cash prize of £175,000 instead of the house.

The draw is scheduled to be made on Christmas Eve, but may take place earlier should tickets sell out.

The back garden area of the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the online competition, including astroturf, a decking area and a hot tub
The back garden features a decking area. Image: Katie Barker
The studio in the back garden of the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the online competition
The studio in the garden. Image: Katie Barker
Inside the studio of the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the online competition, which is a large, open area of wooden flooring with pictures on the wall
The studio has underfloor heating. Image: Katie Barker
An aerial view of the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the online competition, featuring the surrounding countryside
The house is surrounded by beautiful countryside. Image: Katie Barker

People from Kirkwall to Weston-Super-Mare have won prizes with Kilted Competitions – which is run by Katie and several family members.

She said: “We pride ourselves in supporting charities and local groups throughout the year. Our aim is for people to win big for little.

“We have had thousands of winners across the whole of the UK to date.

£100k is Montrose competition firm’s biggest win to date

“Prizes have included large cash sums – £100,000 is our biggest win to date – and cars, holidays and tech goods.”

Earlier this month, a mum from Montrose won a £25,000 holiday to Disneyland Paris in an online competition run by BOTB.

Meanwhile, another online contest firm, Omaze, is selling tickets for the chance to win a £3.5 million house in Gleneagles.

Conversation