Montrose woman raffling off £200k house in £5 competition

A Montrose woman is selling off her four-bedroom house in an online raffle.

Katie Barker is offering tickets to win the Swan Avenue property, said to be valued at more than £200,000, for just £5 each.

The raffle is being run by her company, Kilted Competitions.

It is the biggest prize to be offered by the firm since its inception in 2021.

Katie told The Courier: “The house was going to be advertised online, but the night before we decided it was too good an opportunity to miss.

“I’d love to change one of our Kilties’ lives and let them experience this amazing home and live the dream by winning it for a fiver.”

The house has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, spacious living room and downstairs toilet.

There are four bedrooms, including one with an en-suite, and a separate family bathroom.

There are gardens to the front and back of the house and the property offers views of the Angus countryside.

The house also comes with a top-of-the-range garden studio featuring underfloor heating.

As well as the house, the lucky winner will receive £5,000.

Kilted Competitions will also donate £5,000 to a charity of the winner’s choosing.

The winner can also select to take a cash prize of £175,000 instead of the house.

The draw is scheduled to be made on Christmas Eve, but may take place earlier should tickets sell out.

People from Kirkwall to Weston-Super-Mare have won prizes with Kilted Competitions – which is run by Katie and several family members.

She said: “We pride ourselves in supporting charities and local groups throughout the year. Our aim is for people to win big for little.

“We have had thousands of winners across the whole of the UK to date.

£100k is Montrose competition firm’s biggest win to date

“Prizes have included large cash sums – £100,000 is our biggest win to date – and cars, holidays and tech goods.”

Earlier this month, a mum from Montrose won a £25,000 holiday to Disneyland Paris in an online competition run by BOTB.

Meanwhile, another online contest firm, Omaze, is selling tickets for the chance to win a £3.5 million house in Gleneagles.