Business Courier Business Awards 2023: Highlights video captures glamour and excitement More than 750 people celebrated at the black-tie event on Saturday - here are some of the highlights. By Rob McLaren October 31 2023, 5.24pm The Courier Business Awards 2023 was a night of glamour and drama as can be seen in our highlights video. More than 750 guests attended the Apex City Quay Hotel on Saturday night where 21 trophies were presented. Carnoustie Golf Links was our Business of the Year with other winners including WBS Keiller, Crieff Hydro, Wasted Degrees Brewing and Tiger Lily Boutique. The 10th Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, was hosted by Gaby Roslin.
