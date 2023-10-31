Courier Business Awards 2023: Highlights video captures glamour and excitement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Courier Business Awards 2023: Highlights video captures glamour and excitement

More than 750 people celebrated at the black-tie event on Saturday - here are some of the highlights.

By Rob McLaren

The Courier Business Awards 2023 was a night of glamour and drama as can be seen in our highlights video.

More than 750 guests attended the Apex City Quay Hotel on Saturday night where 21 trophies were presented.

Carnoustie Golf Links was our Business of the Year with other winners including WBS Keiller, Crieff Hydro, Wasted Degrees Brewing and Tiger Lily Boutique.

The 10th Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, was hosted by Gaby Roslin.

Courier Business Awards 2023 coverage

More from Business

UK’s top stock index slipped into the red on Tuesday after being weighed down by losses for miners and energy giants (Victoria Jones/PA)
BP losses help drag FTSE 100 into the red
Eighty Five bar in High Street, Leslie. Image: Christie & Co
New Fife restaurant plan for former village pub
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt, MSIP chief executive Greig Coull and Steven Rome, Convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure at Dundee City Council..Image: Dundee and Angus College.
New £1m skills academy at Dundee's Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc opens
Communities Secretary Michael Gove has said the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few has helped undermine capitalism in recent decades (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Immoral’ asset managers have ‘co-opted’ diversity agenda, says Gove
A spider’s web (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Full fibre broadband for Britain’s ‘most haunted’ village
Chilled liquid gas can be transported by ship (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Europe could face stiff competition from China for shipped gas this winter
Scandal-hit hedge fund Odey Asset Management is to close just months after its founder, Crispin Odey, stepped down amid a series of sexual assault and harassment allegations (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Odey Asset Management to shut down after allegations against founder
The Government has announced a U-turn over plans to close the vast majority of railway station ticket offices in England (Lucy North/PA)
U-turn over closure of railway station ticket offices
Nearly 450,000 people opened a Help To Save account between September 2018 and March 2023 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Help To Save customers receive £146m in bonus payments
More businesses have gone bust in England and Wales in recent months than since 2009 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More firms going bust in England and Wales than since 2009

Conversation