Arab Strap’s Malcolm Middleton hopes ‘beautiful barmaids of Dundee’ will come out to celebrate 25 years of Philophobia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Arab Strap’s Malcolm Middleton hopes ‘beautiful barmaids of Dundee’ will come out to celebrate 25 years of Philophobia

The Anstruther-based singer and his partner in crime Aidan Moffat will also play Dunfermline's PJ Molloys in a string of homecoming gigs.

Arab Strap released their popular sophomore album 25 years ago. Image: Arab Strap.
Arab Strap released their popular sophomore album 25 years ago. Image: Arab Strap.
By Chris Mugan

When any musician plays a particular town or city on tour, it’s customary to ask about previous experiences.

Handily, an early visit by Arab Strap to the City of Discovery inspired the title to one of the indie outfit’s lo-fi instrumentals, The Beautiful Barmaids of Dundee.

Ahead of dates at the V&A Museum and Dunfermline’s PJ Molloy’s, this celebrated duo’s multi-instrumentalist Malcolm Middleton admits he never got to meet them.

It was his bandmate, vocalist and lyricist Aidan Moffat, who sneaked away from the Westport Bar venue.

Aidan Moffat sneaked away to meet the ‘beautiful barmaids of Dundee’. Image: Paul Savage. 

“After soundcheck, Aidan and our bass player Gary went to the pub across the road and came back telling us about the beautiful barmaids.

“I personally didn’t witness them, not that I haven’t seen any since,” he chuckles. “I’d love to find out more.”

Arab Strap dubbed ‘Proclaimers from hell’

Arab Strap are on the road to mark the 25th anniversary of second album Philophobia, a remarkable landmark for the duo that formed in Falkirk during the mid-nineties.

Then members of other bands, they soon became infamous for deadpan tales of lost weekends told in a defiantly homegrown accent that saw them dubbed the “Proclaimers from hell”.

Playing the whole album in order is not an easy task, Malcolm explains from his Anstruther home (bandmate Aidan now lives in Glasgow).

The quirky duo were dubbed the ‘Proclaimers from hell’. Image: Arab Strap. 

“It’s a weird one, as it’s quite slow and intense,” he says, “But people have been enjoying it. I think it’s one of our most cherished albums.

“In terms of strength of songs, I don’t think there’s any other that’s as consistent. There’s always ones we thought shouldn’t have been on later albums.

“Musically, it’s never been one of my favourites, mainly because we were still figuring out how to work studios.”

‘We weren’t trying to be Britpop’

Malcolm and Aidan first got together in 1995 and a year later created a splash with debut single, The First Big Weekend.

Radio One DJ John Peel became an early supporter of this original sound: Malcolm devised woozy soundscapes with drum machines backing guitars that veered from scratchy acoustic to fuzzy electric.

Malcolm Middleton in the studio. Image: Paul Savage.

Over the top, Aidan told tales of sex and drunkenness, hinting at a post-Thatcherite desperation at odds with Britpop’s swagger.

Signed to Glasgow-based label Chemikal Underground, also home to Bis and Mogwai, they released debut album The Week Never Starts Round Here.

This freewheeling, often ramshackle, affair hinted at the flavour of the duo’s demos, so in some respects Philophobia was Arab Strap’s first proper attempt at a studio recording.

Rather than high-pressure second-album syndrome, Malcolm fondly remembers working with members of Belle & Sebastian to flesh out their sound.

Arab Strap will play in Dundee and Dunfermline next week. Image: Kat Gollock.

“It was a good time,” he says. “We were coming off the back of an album that had been reasonably well-received, so we were quite confident.

“Proper musicians would have thought we were s***, but it was all about expressing yourself to your mates with a four-track, guitar and drum machine. It works, because it’s not trying too hard. We weren’t trying to be Britpop or as musical as Mogwai.”

Duo ‘became better friends’ after band split

Following 2005 album The Last Romance, Arab Strap separated, claiming the band had reached the end of its road. They reconvened in 2016, though, to mark their 20th anniversary and despite success with solo projects agreed to record together again, Malcolm remembers.

“After we split up, we became better friends, because we kind of lost touch with each other when we were in the band, annoyed each other and got on each other’s nerves.”

They released As Days Get Dark in 2021, their first album in 16 years hailed as a triumphant return. Details of its follow-up are due in the new year.

Although they originally planned to tour Philophobia as a full band, the twosome have scaled back to a duo, to better represent the Arab Strap sound, Malcolm reveals.

Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton make up Falkirk-founded duo Arab Strap. Image: Paul Savage.

“It’s how we started,” he says. “In the studio it was always the two of us. Now and again we got session musicians in, but we haven’t done that for the last album or the new one we’ve just finished.

“We thought about doing Philophobia stripped back, initially just acoustic guitar and vocals, but we thought that would be dull, so we’ve got some backing tracks and electric guitar. It’s a bit truer to the album. There’s a good dynamic, it sounds like more than two people on stage.”

Malcolm is fan of Dundee’ Andrew Wasylyk

Arab Strap end their Philophobia Undressed Tour with a run of Scottish dates having completed its European leg. A break following gigs in Scandinavia and Germany allowed Malcolm to watch Scotland take on Norway.

Coming up are two Courier Country venues, both unfamiliar to Malcolm, even though PJ’s is long-established.

V&A Dundee, meanwhile, rarely puts on music – all the guitarist knows is from their agent showing fuzzy shots of a previous show.

Last December, Dundee’s own Andrew Wasylyk played a brilliant set there, though Malcolm can’t be sure if it was him.

The pair have left behind full band performances, preferring to play as a twosome. Image: Kat Gollock.

“Possibly, but the photos were quite blurry and no one was mentioned,” he replies. “I’m a big fan of Andrew’s music though.

“I haven’t been yet, but it looked really nice. I’m looking forward to having a rummage around after our soundcheck.

“I think the Scottish tour is going to be like a homecoming thing, the atmosphere’s going to be great.”

And just maybe, he hopes, the beautiful barmaids of Dundee will come out for a reunion.

Arab Strap will play V&A Dundee on December 4 and PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on December 5

More from Entertainment

Grace Dent has left I’m A Celebrity on medical grounds (ITV/PA)
Grace Dent ‘overwhelmingly sad’ after leaving I’m A Celebrity early
Married To The Game will launch on Prime Video in 2024 (Jacob King)
Prime Video given ‘rare access’ for new docu-series following footballers’ wives
Ricky Tomlinson is set to visit Angus and Fife
Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson starring in new show visiting Angus and Fife
Actor and director Dean Sullivan, who starred in Brookside, has died at the age of 68, it has been announced (PA)
Brookside star Dean Sullivan dies aged 68
Sir Lenny Henry has teamed up with the Film And TV Charity (Ian West/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry: Actors’ strikes have made life incredibly tough for UK workers
University prepare students for AI future in creative industries with new course (Anthony Devlin/PA)
University prepares students for AI future in creative sectors with new course
Eilish McColgan
Big Interview: Why Dundee star Eilish McColgan wants to give young athletes a chance…
Arab Strap released their popular sophomore album 25 years ago. Image: Arab Strap.
'Huge privilege' for acclaimed director James Bluemel to receive RSGS honorary fellowship in Perth
The Elton John Aids Foundation was founded in 1992 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Elton John addresses Parliament urging leaders to do more to end Aids epidemic
Kaiser Chiefs to headline fundraising Christmas Carol Service for music therapy charity, (Ian West/PA)
Kaiser Chiefs to headline Christmas carol service for music therapy charity

Conversation