Chance to meet Dundee United stars and get free 10-pin bowling at event TODAY

Dundee United fans have the chance to meet their idols and get a free game of 10-pin bowling at a calendar signing event today (Monday).

The first team squad and manager Jim Goodwin will be at Tenpin Dundee.

Fans are encouraged to head along to Tenpin at Kingsway West Retail Park between 5pm and 6pm.

A United spokesman said: “This is a great chance for fans to come along to Tenpin, who sponsor our mascot Terry the Terror, to meet the players and manager.

“Our full first team will be in attendance alongside manager Jim Goodwin and assistant manager Lee Sharp.

“They will meet with fans and sign our new 2024 calendar.

“Supporters with our new 2024 calendars are welcome to the event – this is required to access the signing.”

United fans can also get free bowling between 5pm and 8pm on Monday.

The spokesman added: “All bookings must be made at the venue on the night, with lanes offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re keen for as many fans as possible to come along to this exciting event.”

Calendars can also be bought to be signed at the Dundee United shop.