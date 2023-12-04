Montrose projects power on with community cash from Seagreen windfarm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose projects power on with community cash from Seagreen windfarm

Montrose Community Council allocated grants to a string of organisations from the Seagreen windfarm community benefit fund.

By Graham Brown
Seagreen senior community investment manager Craig Mullen (front 2nd left) joined the Montrose event. Image: ASM Media
Seagreen senior community investment manager Craig Mullen (front 2nd left) joined the Montrose event. Image: ASM Media

Montrose community projects are making positive changes for local people thanks to support from Scotland’s largest offshore windfarm.

The Seagreen community benefit fund was established to benefit communities who have some impact from the construction and operations of the Seagreen project off the coast of Angus.

In total, £1.8m will be invested in local projects in the community council areas of Montrose, Carnoustie, Tealing, Murroes & Wellbank, Arbroath and Ferryden & Craig.

Each area will receive £250,000 for legacy projects in their area with local people deciding what’s important to them.

Micro-grant opportunities

But Seagreen Wind Energy has also committed to providing micro-grant funding annually over five years for smaller projects delivered by local groups.

And the latest tranche of Montrose micro-grants have helped a wide variety of initiatives.

So far, £18,000 has been made available to initiatives in and around the town.

Montrose Community Council used the latest £9,000 slice of Seagreen support to distribute £500 grants to 18 local projects.

And the community council hosted a network event at Montrose Playhouse to hear how the funding has been used.

What has the money helped achieve?

NEWSolutions CIC Director, Gail Penman explained how the funding helped it support young people with monitoring and managing their emotions and mental health with fun family forest sessions featuring a crow puppet called Colin.

Montrose Seagreen community benefit fund presentation
NEWSolutions CIC director Gail Penman with Colin the Crow puppet at the presentation event. Image: ASM Media

John Barlow from Montrose Hope Paton Bowling Club talked about bringing young people into the sport with initiatives funded with the cash.

Claire Adam from Montrose Rugby Club’s Community Sports RAP Project also highlighted efforts to grow the grass roots.

Allan Hogg of Montrose Men’s Shed (GEMS) explained how its micro-grant has part-funded a planning application for a purpose-built facility next to Roselea FC’s ground.

Anne Tulley from Philos Friendship Café described how it’s working to reduce loneliness in the community.

Montrose community council chairman Ross Thomson
Montrose Community Council chairman Ross Thomson welcomes the groups to the Playhouse event. Image: ASM Media

Community Council chairman Ross Thomson detailed Montrose Burns Club’s plans to create a website and Burns heritage trail.

Vice-chairman David Paton explained how a new picture hanging system at Montrose Playhouse will enable it to host exhibitions.

Wide range of recipients

Groups awarded micro-grants so far are:

  • Borrowfield Community Centre
  • Santa Clause in Montrose
  • MYPlace – Montrose
  • Montrose Football Legends Fundraising Group
  • Montrose Tennis Club
  • Poppy Scotland Montrose
  • Montrose Out of School Enterprise (MOOSE Club)
  • Montrose Sports Association
  • Home-Start Angus
  • Union Park Community Hub
  • Hope Paton Bowling Club
  • Montrose YMCA Community Hub
  • Montrose Merpro Football Club
  • Montrose Burns Club
  • Debra Charity Music & Food Festival
  • Montrose Befriending Service
  • Montrose Pump Track Project
  • Montrose and District Athletics Club
  • Montrose Roselea Junior Football Club
  • Angus Bookfest
  • Montrose Community Trust
  • Montrose Town Band
  • Montrose Youth 2013 Football Team

Montrose Community Council will distribute further rounds of micro-grant funding over the next three years.

The application form can be downloaded from the community council Facebook page or collected from Crawford Architecture at 72 New Wynd, Montrose.

Community council chairman Ross Thomson said: “It was wonderful to hear about the positive impact the Seagreen micro-grants have had in Montrose and we also had the opportunity to thank each group for the massive contribution they make to improving the lives of individuals in our community.

“It also gave each of the organisations the chance to connect and perhaps work together on future projects.

“Montrose Community Council is extremely grateful to Seagreen for the £18,000 it’s already donated to local groups and the further £27,000 agreed over the next three years.”

Seagreen is a 114- turbine array around 17 miles off the Angus coast.

It is joint-owned by SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

First power was achieved in August 2022 and it became fully operational in October this year.

 

