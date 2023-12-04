Montrose projects power on with community cash from Seagreen windfarm

Montrose community projects are making positive changes for local people thanks to support from Scotland’s largest offshore windfarm.

The Seagreen community benefit fund was established to benefit communities who have some impact from the construction and operations of the Seagreen project off the coast of Angus.

In total, £1.8m will be invested in local projects in the community council areas of Montrose, Carnoustie, Tealing, Murroes & Wellbank, Arbroath and Ferryden & Craig.

Each area will receive £250,000 for legacy projects in their area with local people deciding what’s important to them.

Micro-grant opportunities

But Seagreen Wind Energy has also committed to providing micro-grant funding annually over five years for smaller projects delivered by local groups.

And the latest tranche of Montrose micro-grants have helped a wide variety of initiatives.

So far, £18,000 has been made available to initiatives in and around the town.

Montrose Community Council used the latest £9,000 slice of Seagreen support to distribute £500 grants to 18 local projects.

And the community council hosted a network event at Montrose Playhouse to hear how the funding has been used.

What has the money helped achieve?

NEWSolutions CIC Director, Gail Penman explained how the funding helped it support young people with monitoring and managing their emotions and mental health with fun family forest sessions featuring a crow puppet called Colin.

John Barlow from Montrose Hope Paton Bowling Club talked about bringing young people into the sport with initiatives funded with the cash.

Claire Adam from Montrose Rugby Club’s Community Sports RAP Project also highlighted efforts to grow the grass roots.

Allan Hogg of Montrose Men’s Shed (GEMS) explained how its micro-grant has part-funded a planning application for a purpose-built facility next to Roselea FC’s ground.

Anne Tulley from Philos Friendship Café described how it’s working to reduce loneliness in the community.

Community Council chairman Ross Thomson detailed Montrose Burns Club’s plans to create a website and Burns heritage trail.

Vice-chairman David Paton explained how a new picture hanging system at Montrose Playhouse will enable it to host exhibitions.

Wide range of recipients

Groups awarded micro-grants so far are:

Borrowfield Community Centre

Santa Clause in Montrose

MYPlace – Montrose

Montrose Football Legends Fundraising Group

Montrose Tennis Club

Poppy Scotland Montrose

Montrose Out of School Enterprise (MOOSE Club)

Montrose Sports Association

Home-Start Angus

Union Park Community Hub

Hope Paton Bowling Club

Montrose YMCA Community Hub

Montrose Merpro Football Club

Montrose Burns Club

Debra Charity Music & Food Festival

Montrose Befriending Service

Montrose Pump Track Project

Montrose and District Athletics Club

Montrose Roselea Junior Football Club

Angus Bookfest

Montrose Community Trust

Montrose Town Band

Montrose Youth 2013 Football Team

Montrose Community Council will distribute further rounds of micro-grant funding over the next three years.

The application form can be downloaded from the community council Facebook page or collected from Crawford Architecture at 72 New Wynd, Montrose.

Community council chairman Ross Thomson said: “It was wonderful to hear about the positive impact the Seagreen micro-grants have had in Montrose and we also had the opportunity to thank each group for the massive contribution they make to improving the lives of individuals in our community.

“It also gave each of the organisations the chance to connect and perhaps work together on future projects.

“Montrose Community Council is extremely grateful to Seagreen for the £18,000 it’s already donated to local groups and the further £27,000 agreed over the next three years.”

Seagreen is a 114- turbine array around 17 miles off the Angus coast.

It is joint-owned by SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

First power was achieved in August 2022 and it became fully operational in October this year.