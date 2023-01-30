Seagreen windfall will deliver £120,000 for first Wellbank park upgrade in 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seagreen windfall will deliver £120,000 for first Wellbank park upgrade in 50 years

By Graham Brown
January 30 2023, 6.35pm Updated: January 30 2023, 7.21pm
Youngsters Owen Millar, 7, Russell Simpson, 10, and Ben Simpson, 5, celebrate the Seagreen boost with community and windfarm figures at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Youngsters Owen Millar, 7, Russell Simpson, 10, and Ben Simpson, 5, celebrate the Seagreen boost with community and windfarm figures at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Wellbank children can look forward to the first improvements to their village playpark in generations after a six-figure windfall from Scotland’s largest offshore renewables project.

Local parents reckon it’s been half a century since money was spent on the run-down park.

But work is now underway on a £120,000 transformation funded with community cash from the operators of the Seagreen windfarm off the Angus coast.

They set up a fund for local projects along the cable route from Carnoustie to Tealing.

And Wellbank mum Genna Millar says she was stunned when their bid was chosen to receive the huge pot of money.

Wellbank park upgrade
Front (from left) Steve Anderson of Murroes and Wellbank Community Council, Craig Mullen from Seagreen and Diarmuid McNamara of contractor Kompan Scotland with brothers Ben and Russell Simpson and Owen Millar at Wellbank park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Village frustration

“Myself and my neighbours had various conversations around the facilities in the village for our children,” said mum-of-three Genna.

“I was always frustrated by the lack of play opportunities for the children in Wellbank.

“My youngest son was at the age where he was asking to go to the park – but we would go to the one in the village and it had a very run-down wigwam area which was verging on dangerous, as well as some swings from the 1970’s and a slide.

“There are around 100 kids in the village of various ages but they had nowhere to go and nothing to do.”

£120k Wellbank park improvement
Back (from left) Sabrina Simpson, Karen Gerrard (Chairwoman Wellbank Hall Committee), Craig Mullen (Community Investment Manager Seagreen), Steve Anderson (Murroes and Wellbank Community Council), Robin Nisbet (playpark sub-committee), Genna Millar and Diarmuid McNamara (Kompan Scotland – contractors) with Ben and Russell Simpson and Owen Millar at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Genna’s experience as a co-ordinator with food and fun charity Dundee Bairns proved invaluable in securing the Seagreen windfall.

“I recognised that this was a large challenge, but I was determined to find a way,” she said.

“I got in touch with Angus Council, our local community council and tried to work out a starting point.

“Luckily, my timing was perfect,” she said.

Community fund

Seagreen had started work in the area on their windfarm and set up the fund for the communities affected by the project work.

“The amount available in our area was £120,000, which I thought we might be able to bid for around £50,000 of, if we were lucky,” said Genna.

A community consultation during the 2020 summer lockdown set the ball rolling on the plans.

“I think the fact that so many people were trapped in their area with nothing to do for the children hit home really hard – people really needed and wanted a change.

“There are people in the village who played on the current equipment when they were children and they were now bringing their grandchildren out to play on it.”

Wellbank park
The park has seen little investment for decades. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She said Craig Mullen of Seagreen partner SSE, who administered the fund, and Steve Anderson of Murroes and Wellbank Community Council were hugely supportive of the idea.

“They both saw the need and were impressed by the results of the consultation – they very kindly decided to back my application to the Seagreen fund for the full £120,000 needed for the playpark build,” said Genna.

“This was a phenomenal result.

“It has meant the project can happen very quickly and we haven’t had to seek funding from elsewhere, which has been a real bonus.

“A four-strong park committee has pulled the plan together.

“I’m absolutely delighted this project has come together for the local community and I know the rest of the sub-committee and the community can’t wait to see this new park in place.

“The kids are all really excited – I can’t wait to see my children playing in their village park.”

Wellbank playpark improvements
The park is to get a range of new equipment. Image: Kompan/Wellbank Playpark sub-committee

Seagreen generating capacity

The £3 billion windfarm began generating energy from the first of its 114 turbines last August.

When fully operational, the Seagreen site will produce around five terawatt hours (TWh) of renewable electricity annually – enough to power the equivalent of 1.6 million households.

The wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

It plans to invest £1.8m in community projects in the next few years.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented