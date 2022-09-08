Free school meals are refused by nearly half of eligible teenagers – why, how is this being tackled and what’s the uptake in your school?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost half of pupils entitled to free school meals in Tayside and Fife secondary schools are rejecting the offer.

Children and young people whose families are eligible for certain benefits and all children in P1 to P5 can get school lunches free.

But when uptake was recorded in February, 47% of eligible pupils present in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross secondary schools refused a free lunch.

As the cost-of-living crisis bites, one Dundee charity told us it was vital to ensure those from less well-off families get the food they are entitled to.

And we learned what schools and councils are doing to boost uptake, including considering street food-style options and tackling dining hall queues.

How many children in your school took their free school lunch?

Uptake – measured for a Scottish Government survey on one day in February – was lowest in Fife secondary schools, where 56.5% rejected the free school meal on offer.

Free school meals were refused by 46% of eligible pupils in Angus, 35% in Dundee and 36% in Perth and Kinross.

School canteen versus shops with friends

Genna Millar, coordinator of the Dundee Bairns food charity, said it was more difficult to encourage teenagers than primary school children to take school meals.

But she said it was vital to ensure those at risk of food poverty are fed while at school, rather than placing extra strain on already tight family budgets or even going without.

She said: “Food in hands is paramount, especially for kids who maybe don’t get breakfast or don’t have an evening meal to look forward to at home.

“That free school meal is vital but it’s very difficult to get it completely right for every individual.”

Young people in secondary school, she said, may want to join their friends at lunchtime going out of school or may be reluctant to spend a portion of their break queuing in the canteen.

But Dundee Bairns‘ provision of 37,000 meals over six weeks during the summer holiday – double what it dished out last year – illustrates the need to ensure children are fed while at school whether in the dining hall or not.

You can’t have good attainment without a full belly and a cosy coat.” Genna Millar, Dundee Bairns

Thinking outside the box, being brave and trying new initiatives is key to getting provision to those who need it, Genna said.

“Overall in Dundee there’s a swing towards making sure that pupils get fed and clothed, which is great because you can’t have good attainment without a full belly and a cosy coat.”

Street food, Instagram and apps

Tayside Contracts, school meal provider for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils, is working on an Instagram page and social media campaign to promote dining halls.

Over the last few months a working group has been developing the meal service to encourage eligible young people to take free school meals.

It is also linking with the curriculum to educate pupils on the benefits of healthier food choices.

A spokesperson said: “We will continually review the service and make whatever improvements we can to make school meals more desirable, whilst remaining compliant in order to increase the uptake of school meals, particularly free school meals.”

Online apps allowing pupils to pre-order meals and multiple service points are being introduced to reduce queues in Perth and Kinross Council schools.

More ‘grab and go’ options such as paninis and baked potatoes, offering street food-style dishes and improving dining halls to make them more welcoming are being explored.

A council spokesperson said: “Pupil feedback suggests a preference for the consumer offers available externally, ranging from fast food to pupils choosing not to take a meal and snacking on popular items like fizzy drinks and crisps so they have more time to socialise.

“School meals are required to meet the national Scottish food regulations and deliver the nutritional standards expected of them, therefore while we cannot offer popular products that contain high levels of sugar or salt, we are working to raise pupil awareness of the health benefits of school meals and the sustainable approach to their preparation in an effort to change the perception of the school meal offer.”

Aside from the free entitlement we also stress that the meals provided in our dining hall are healthy and nutritionally balanced.” Dundee City Council

Some Dundee secondary schools provide snacks which pupils can help themselves to if they are hungry or if they want to head out with friends at lunchtime but don’t have much money.

Many schools also offer toast or cereal in the morning for those who might have missed breakfast.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Our secondary schools work hard to raise awareness of free school meal entitlement and we engage with families around these issues as well.

“Aside from the free entitlement we also stress that the meals provided in our dining hall are healthy and nutritionally balanced. We always look at developing menus with our partner providers Tayside Contracts.”

Angus Council is also working with Tayside Contacts – the school meal provider for it, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils – to encourage uptake.

A spokesperson said: “This includes sharing information on social media and school newsletters, tasting sessions and reviewing the dining provision in schools.”

In Fife, a pilot project at Levenmouth Academy aims to establish what can be done to encourage more youngsters to eat in school.

Tariq Ditta, Fife Council senior manager for catering and cleaning facilities management, said: “We’ve recently surveyed many local parents, staff and pupils and will analyse the information and results to make informed decisions and changes to improve free school meal uptake across Fife’s high schools.”